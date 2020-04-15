You are the owner of this article.
Full coaching stipends not a certainty in light of canceled spring season
PREP SPRING SPORTS

2014 Trojan Invitational

Natrona County assistant coach Chris Iselin, left, and Kelly Walsh coach Bryan Coventry talk between high jump flights at the Trojan Invitational on April 11, 2014 at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

 File, Star-Tribune

Cancellation of the Wyoming High School Activities Association spring sports slate forced school districts across the state to think about the stipends they pay to their spring coaches. Some of those school districts needed a second thought. Others hadn’t decided as of Wednesday afternoon.

Wyoming only offers track and field (four classifications) and soccer (two classifications), the lowest number of sanctioned sports in a seasonal slate. It will continue to be even after softball is added to the slate in 2021. This means the fewest number of coaches involved and, subsequently, the least amount of stipend money passed around for coaching.

Natrona County School District No. 1 has already committed to paying its coaches full amounts for coaches at Kelly Walsh, Natrona County and Midwest.

“NCSD will continue to honor the anticipated 2019-20 co-curricular and extra-curricular contracts,” district spokesperson Tanya Southerland told the Star-Tribune. “During these unprecedented times, we believe it is critically important to continue providing positive connections and positive relationship building with our students. Often times, the coach of an athletic team or extracurricular activity can be one of the strongest mentors to students, and we want to continue to build upon those relationships during these difficult times.”

Teton County has been one of Wyoming’s hotbeds for the coronavirus, with the most confirmed cases of any county. Jackson activities director Mike Hansen told the Star-Tribune simply that the high school will pay its soccer and track coaches. He didn’t say clarify if it was to a full amount. That’s been a valuable distinction.

Laramie County School District No. 1 sent an email to coaches in late March notifying them that they wouldn’t receive their full stipend at that time. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported that LCSD superintendent Boyd Brown explained that withholding those full stipends — paying just one-sixth of allotment at the time — freed the district to spend that money elsewhere as needed.

Brown did not return the Star-Tribune’s request for comment this week on whether a decision has been reached regarding full payment. Laramie County has Wyoming’s most confirmed cases of coronavirus with 62 as of Wednesday morning.

Johnson County is home to Wyoming’s first confirmed death related to coronavirus. Johnson County School District No. 1 has yet to decide how much payment to give its coaches. Buffalo activities director Ryan Mader told the Star-Tribune that as of this week stipends were still to be discussed by the school board.

Already faced with tightening finances, Wyoming’s school districts also face the reality of legislation when paying coaches during uncertain times. Carbon County School District No. 1 superintendent Mike Hamel cited the recent CARES Act in telling the Star-Tribune of his school district’s plans to pay its spring coaches.

“A local educational agency, state, institution of higher education or other entity that receives funds under ‘Education Stabilization Fund,’ shall to the greatest extent practicable, continue to pay its employees and contractors during the period of any disruptions or closures related to coronavirus,” Hamel told the Star-Tribune in a statement.

Coaches asserted their claim to those stipends despite the cancellation of spring sports last week. Echoing sentiments made by Southerland in NCSD’s statement, Rock Springs track coach Casey Walker has continually worked with his track athletes throughout the suspension and subsequent cancellation. Walker told the Star-Tribune that Sweetwater County School District No. 1 officials, including superintendent Kelly McGovern and activities director Tom Jassman, have championed payment for their coaches throughout the situation.

“Even with the season over we’re still doing what we’re doing,” Walker said. “Our district has been amazing. They’ve reached out and talked to us and they’ve been more than supportive making sure our stipends are fulfilled.”

That’s been a comfort. While nearly 20 million people filed for unemployment and the federal government began rollout of its $2 trillion stimulus package this week, some left to guide America’s youth can still count on that support.

Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans

High School Sports Reporter

Brady Oltmans reports on high school and local sports.

