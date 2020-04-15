Full coaching stipends not a certainty in light of canceled spring season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cancellation of the Wyoming High School Activities Association spring sports slate forced school districts across the state to think about the stipends they pay to their spring coaches. Some of those school districts needed a second thought. Others hadn’t decided as of Wednesday afternoon.

Wyoming only offers track and field (four classifications) and soccer (two classifications), the lowest number of sanctioned sports in a seasonal slate. It will continue to be even after softball is added to the slate in 2021. This means the fewest number of coaches involved and, subsequently, the least amount of stipend money passed around for coaching.

Natrona County School District No. 1 has already committed to paying its coaches full amounts for coaches at Kelly Walsh, Natrona County and Midwest.

“NCSD will continue to honor the anticipated 2019-20 co-curricular and extra-curricular contracts,” district spokesperson Tanya Southerland told the Star-Tribune. “During these unprecedented times, we believe it is critically important to continue providing positive connections and positive relationship building with our students. Often times, the coach of an athletic team or extracurricular activity can be one of the strongest mentors to students, and we want to continue to build upon those relationships during these difficult times.”