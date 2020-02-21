You are the owner of this article.
Green River boys soccer coach Chris Bieber resigns
BOYS SOCCER

Green River boys soccer coach Chris Bieber resigns

Chris Bieber has stepped down as the Green River boys head soccer coach, according to a press release.

Bieber coached the Wolves for seven season (2013-19), leading them to Class 4A West regional championships in 2014, '16 and '18 and earning 4A West Coach of the Year honors each year. Green River also finished third at the state championships in both 2014 and 2018.

Kahler Dawson, a physical education teacher with Sweetwater County School District #2, has already been named to succeed Bieber, who will remain with the team as a volunteer assistant.

