Kelly Walsh boys soccer grinds out 1-0 win over Cheyenne Central

CHEYENNE – It turned out to be the moment of the match.

In the 15th minute, Hayden Hollinger stepped up to take a penalty kick after teammate Jackson Catchpole was dragged down in the box.

Jackson Cook turned Hollinger’s shot away, but the officials ruled the Cheyenne Central keeper was off his line.

So the Trojans had another moment to seize the momentum.

Hollinger calmly slipped the do-over just inside the right post for the gane' lone goal as Kelly Walsh held on for a 1-0 victory over the Indians in the quarterfinal round of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Soccer Championships on Thursday at Okie Blanchard Stadium.

“It was a great save in the beginning, but I do believe (Cook) did step off his line,” Hollinger said. “It’s unfortunate because it was a great save, but then I came in and put it bottom right again.”

The Trojans (15-3-0), the West No. 2 seed, advance to the semifinal round to play East No. 1 Sheridan at 2 p.m. at Cheyenne Central’s Riske Field. The Broncos (14-4-0) blasted Star Valley 4-0 in their quarterfinal match.

KW had a 5-3 edge over Central in shots on goal as Cook finished with three saves to match Casper College-bound counterpart Caden Allaire’s three saves.

“We had some really good chances in the run of play there. I felt like we deserved it,” KW coach Bryan Chadderdon said of Hollinger’s decisive goal. “You don’t want to get one that’s lucky. I felt it was a well-deserved PK, and Hayden took it well that second time.”

It was a tough way for the Indians’ championship hopes to end.

“They said (Cook) just came off the line, so it slid forward off his heel. That's talking about inches on a game that's played on 100 meters by 70 meters, so maybe you call that,” Central coach Tim Denisson lamented. “We didn't get lucky in that spot, but I don't want the game to come down to luck. Luck is something you work hard for and manufacture yourself, and I thought we had a lot of bouts and a lot of opportunities to spank a good, clean serve and find the net.”

The Trojans won the first meeting 2-0 back on March 19, but the Indians (10-6-2) won four of their previous five matches entering state.

Chadderdon implored his team from the sideline to wake up and “use our bodies and our brains” during a sluggish start.

“We definitely played nervy the first 15, 20 minutes. When I say nervy, meaning like there just wasn’t a lot of communication,” Chadderdon said. “It picked up a little bit as we got some good chances. Then our communication would die down and we would get frustrated. It was kind of a frustrating match. I know it was frustrating for the kids because they wanted to play better than they did.”

The Indians’ best scoring chances sailed over the goal or wide of the net during 80 frustrating minutes of offensive futility on rival Cheyenne East’s pitch.

“I think this was a good test — a very good, entertaining, high-quality game for Game 1 in the state championships. Both clubs belonged, and they took a lot of their best tools onto the field,” Denisson said. “It's tough to have a game decided by that. We tried to come back and get one, and it was tough to get one. It was tough on both sides to go to goal with clean shots, and that is a compliment to the defensive side.”

Allaire nearly got caught out of position in the 72nd minute and had to make a late kick save to preserve the win and his ninth shutout of the season.

“They were a lot more aggressive this game,” Hollinger said of Central. “They were very excited, a lot of talking going on, but it was fun."

The wind intensified with 10 minutes left, but the Trojans were able to stay calm in the eye of the storm to survive and advance.

“I mean, we didn’t play terrible, and I thought Cheyenne played well. They played hard, man. But our kids were not their characteristic selves today,” Chadderdon said. “They could feel it and we could feel it. There was lots of frustration, but in the state tournament you’ve just got to win that first one, get it under your belt. We’ll be ready (Saturday).”

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.