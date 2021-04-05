 Skip to main content
Kelly Walsh boys soccer hosts Cheyenne East on Tuesday
PREP SPORTS

Kelly Walsh boys soccer hosts Cheyenne East on Tuesday

Kelly Walsh v. Evanston

Kelly Walsh's Jackson Catchpole dribbles down the field in the Trojans' game against Evanston on March 26 in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Kelly Walsh boys soccer team kicks off a busy week for Casper prep sports team when the Trojans host Cheyenne East at the Tom Staffileno Activity Complex on Tuesday.

The Trojans (1-0) opened their season on March 26 with a 5-0 shutout of Evanston as Sian Realing and Brian Cerdio both netted two goals and Jackson Catchpole scored one. Caden Allaire earned the win in goal.

Both the KW boys and girls will be in action this weekend as they host West Conference foes Star Valley on Friday and Jackson on Saturday.

The KW girls (1-0) shut out Evanston 3-0 to open the season.

Across town, Natrona County hosts Jackson on Friday and Star Valley on Saturday. The Fillies (1-0) opened their season with a 1-0 shutout of Evanston while the Mustangs and Red Devils played to a 3-all tie.

Thursday, the inaugural girls high school fastpitch season gets its Oil City debut when Kelly Walsh (2-0) and Natrona County (1-1) play a doubleheader at Crossroads.

And on Saturday, Kelly Walsh hosts the Trojan Invitational track meet.

