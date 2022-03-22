Kelly Walsh boys soccer improves to 3-0 with shutout of rival Natrona County

For 38 minutes Tuesday, Natrona County stayed within striking distance of undefeated rival Kelly Walsh in their Class 4A West match at KW's Tom Staffileno Activities Complex.

That all changed just before halftime when Parker O'Neill took a crossing pass just inside the 18-yard box, beat a Natrona County defender to the left of the net and fired a low liner across the face of the goal and into the far corner. O'Neill's goal, the sophomore's third of the season, gave Kelly Walsh a 2-0 lead. The Trojans tacked on three more in the second half for a 5-0 victory.

"We just wanted to be more aggressive in the second half," KW head coach Bryan Chadderdon said. "We wanted to play some long balls, and even if we didn’t get on the end of them, we were going to work on keeping (Natrona County) on that end of the field. And when you stay down there eventually you’re going to get through."

O'Neill scored on a blast from outside the box at the 44-minute mark for a 3-0 advantage. Sophomore Rowan Harris made it 4-0 with a header off a corner kick and senior Jackson Catchpole netted the final goal when he was able to redirect a pass from the wing into the back of the net.

Kelly Walsh (3-0-0, 1-0-0 4A West) dominated possession in the second half. The Trojans had a 22-3 shot advantage, including a 9-1 disparity on shots on goal and had a 10-2 advantage in corner kicks.

"I think we started playing better in the second half when we were able to keep the ball down on their end," Catchpole said. "Our team worked really well to create a lot of opportunities."

With the Trojans in attack mode seemingly the entire second half, the young Mustangs -- they had seven juniors and two freshmen in the starting lineup -- were unable to generate any offense. Natrona County (0-3-0, 0-1-0 4A West) also was playing without some players who were injured in last weekend's losses to Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central while others still don't have the required nine practices.

"We’re a young team but we have some good leaders," NC head coach Chris Stiers said. "We just have to put some pieces of communicating together and figuring out everyone’s roles.

"We have a lot of guys that went from JV to starting on varsity in a one-year turnaround and that's tough. We were pretty competitive with them in the first half and then we started to get tired."

The Trojans aren't exactly a veteran team, either. They lost eight seniors off last year's team that finished third at state and had three sophomores in the starting lineup, although two of them -- O'Neill and Harris -- combined to score three goals.

Catchpole and fellow senior Hayden Hollinger netted the other two, with Hollinger opening the scoring with a goal in the ninth minute. Those two, along with senior keeper Caden Allaire, provide some much-needed veteran leadership for the Trojans. Allaire, an all-state selection last year, has the added responsibility of dealing with some untested players in front of him.

"Four of our starters in the back are all brand new," Chadderdon said. "The back four are the ones who have to learn the fastest, but we have a great keeper back there to help them. It’s just a matter of them getting used to the pace and (settling) their nerves."

Obviously, a shutout victory over the rival Mustangs was another step in their development.

"It’s hard to say, but there’s a sense that we’re going to be pretty good," Chadderdon admitted.

