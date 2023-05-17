Kelly Walsh is hoping for a semifinal breakthrough at this weekend's Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Soccer Championships in Rock Springs.

The Trojans were on the short list of state title contenders the past two years only to finish third after losing in the semifinals. This year's KW squad appears ready to end that streak.

Kelly Walsh (15-0-0) is undefeated on the season, leads 4A with 69 goals scored and is tied with Sheridan for the fewest goals allowed with 11.

Still, longtime KW head coach Bryan Chadderdon knows the Trojans can't expect to be given the title based on their success in the regular season.

"For any team to win three in a row at state everything has to be working together," he said. "You need kids to be healthy, you need a good mindset, and you need a little luck. Rather than concentrating on the things that are out of our control, we control our effort and our attitude and the way that we want to play."

Chadderdon also knows the Trojans can't overlook Laramie in Thursday's quarterfinals. The Plainsmen (6-7-2) have struggled this season -- Laramie is 0-6-2 against the 4A East teams at state -- but head coach Andy Pannell usually has them playing their best at the end of the year.

"We’re not really sure what to expect from them," Chadderdon said. "We know they have a couple of good strikers and skill players and a really big goalkeeper who is really tough to get around."

The keeper is 6-foot-5, 250-pound senior Abe Bangoura, an all-state offensive lineman who recently committed to play football at the University of Wyoming as a preferred walk-on.

Bangoura obviously presents a big challenge for the Kelly Walsh offense, but the Trojans expect to test the Laramie keeper with a variety of goal-scorers.

Junior Parker O'Neill leads KW with 12 goals on the season, but junior Britton Butler (10 goals), freshman Ethan Leslie (10), senior Fernando Carbajal (7), freshman Brandon Gonzalez (7) and sophomore Beau Barclay (7) also have the ability to put the ball in the back of the net.

"We’re going to concentrate on the things we know we’re good at, see what they bring at us and adjust from there," Chadderson said. "We’re working to make sure we’re precise on our finishing. We want to make sure that when we’re in position to score we’re going to challenge (Bagoura) as much as we can."

Defensively, seniors Hudsen Hollinger, Fenton Carlson and Jack Wilson have helped lock down opposing offenses in front of junior keepers Kason Adsit and Kadon Boyce, who split time in goal. Junior Logan Evenson has filled in for injured senior Erich Hulshizer to add depth to the back line.

In KW's 7-1 victory over Natrona County in the West Regional championship match on Saturday, Hollinger, a three-year starter, and Carlson both scored their first career goals for the Trojans.

"It was exciting," said Hollinger, who was immediately mobbed by his teammates after finding the back of the net. "I got the ball in the back, dribbled up, played it off to Rowan (Harris) and he played it up to Fernando. I kept going, the defense never saw me and Fernando played it in. I just hit it left into the back corner of the goal."

Scoring a goal against the rival Mustangs was great, but Hollinger admitted it would pale in comparison to helping Kelly Walsh hoist the state championship trophy for the first time since 2012. And he said there's no secret to what the Trojans need to do this weekend in Rock Springs to make that happen.

"We’re going to have to be physically and mentally fit to win this," he said. "We’re going to have to work as a team and stay focused. I think we're ready."

