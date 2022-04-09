Kelly Walsh boys soccer knocks off defending state champion Jackson

The Jackson and Kelly Walsh boys soccer teams bring out the best in each other. That was the case again Saturday morning as the homestanding Trojans gutted out a 2-1 victory against the defending state champions at the Tom Staffileno Activities Complex in Casper.

Kelly Walsh is now 3-1 against the Broncs the past two seasons, with every game decided by one goal. Jackson (5-1-0, 3-1-0 Class 4A West) is 23-3 since the beginning of the 2020-21 season, with all three losses coming against the Trojans (6-0-0, 4-0-0).

"We have two really good teams," KW head coach Bryan Chadderdon said. "I think Jackson is probably the best team in the state and we played about as well as we could have played today."

The teams played to a stalemate in the first half thanks to some quality saves from Kelly Walsh goalkeeper Caden Allaire and his counterpart, Jackson's Javi Huta.

The Trojans finally broke through at the 62-minute mark when senior Jackson Catchpole worked his way to the net and tapped a long crossing pass from junior Fenton Carlson inside the near post.

The Broncs got the equalizer in the 66th minute. Senior Charlie Hoelscher started the attack with a driving run down the left side that drew defenders toward him. His pass across the front of the goal found its way to sophomore teammate Teddy Opler, who dribbled inside before dropping it off to Dilan Tzompa Perez. The senior found the back of the net for the tying goal.

Even though momentum was on Jackson's side, Kelly Walsh continued to push forward. A corner kick in the 72nd minute resulted in a scramble in front of the net. Huta was able to make the initial save, but Catchpole pounced on the rebound for what proved to be the game-winner.

"It was awesome work from my teammates," Catchpole said. "It was kind of lucky, but they made a great play to set up the goal."

The Broncs had two more quality chances in the final minutes, but Allaire made a save on Opler's free kick from 20 yards out and then stoned Hoelscher from close range.

"In big games you have to make big plays at the right time and that will oftentimes determine the outcome," Chadderdon said. "I felt like the kids kept their composure and came up big when they had to.

"Their goal was on a transition and our two goals were on transitions where you're going one way and they're going the other way and the ball ends up at your feet," he added. "And you've got to take advantage of those because a game like this is won and lose in those transition moments."

The Trojans return to the pitch Friday when they play at Green River. And Round 2 of Kelly Walsh-Jackson is scheduled for April 29 in Jackson. Expect another tight match when the Trojans and Broncs tangle again.

"It's always a battle when we play each other," Catchpole admitted.

