Kelly Walsh boys soccer looks to make another run at this weekend's state tournament

It wasn’t easy, but the Kelly Walsh boys soccer team got the wins they needed at last week’s Class 4A West Regionals in Jackson. The Trojans punched their ticket to state with a 4-0 shutout of Natrona County -- its third victory over their crosstown rivals on the season -- and survived a semifinal game against Rock Springs that went to penalty kicks after neither team scored through 100 minutes.

“We had our chances to score,” Kelly Walsh head coach Bryan Chadderdon said of the victory over the Tigers. “For whatever reason, Rock Springs just seems to play us really well.

“But when it went to (penalty kicks) we were pretty confident because we have Caden. If you have a really good goalkeeper there’s a little bit of pressure on your shooter, but you’re confident that he’s going to get at least one save so that takes some of the pressure off.”

Senior keeper Caden Allaire made the save he needed to, Rock Springs misfired on another attempt and the Trojans moved into the championship game with a 4-2 advantage in penalty kicks.

Kelly Walsh lost 4-0 to two-time defending state champion Jackson in the title game and are the West No. 2 seed at this weekend’s Wyoming State High School Class 4A Soccer Championships in Cheyenne. The Trojans (14-3-0) open against East No. 3 seed Cheyenne Central (10-5-2).

“I feel like we got a good draw,” Chadderdon said. “We’re going to be well-rested and ready to play.”

Kelly Walsh finished third at last year’s state meet behind a solid group of senior leaders. Even though the Trojans returned just three starters -- Allaire, midfielder Hayden Hollinger and forward Jackson Catchpole -- from last year’s team they have been on the short list of title contenders all season. KW’s only losses this season were twice to Jackson and once to Rock Springs. The Trojans also handed Jackson its only loss of the season.

Both the Broncs and the Tigers are on the opposite of the bracket this weekend, though, which the Trojans hope to take advantage of.

“I think we’re going to have a really good weekend,” Allaire stated. “This is the last time I’ll ever get to play with these guys, and to win some hardware, so that’s always exciting.”

Allaire has been stellar in goal all season. The Casper College signee enters the weekend with eight shutouts playing behind an improving group of young defenders.

Offensively, Hollinger, another Casper College signee, and Catchpole have double-digit goals, as do sophomores Parker O’Neill and Britton Butler.

Kelly Walsh defeated Central 2-0 in the opening weekend, but Chadderdon doesn’t take much from that result.

“I’m sure Central is a better team now than they were then,” he said. “And I know we’re a better team now than were then.

“I think it’s a good first-round matchup for us,” he added. “It’s going to come down to who has the most energy and which team plays at the higher pace.”

