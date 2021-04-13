Kelly Walsh boys soccer overpowers Natrona County in 4-0 shutout

Coming off its first loss of the season, the Kelly Walsh boys soccer team simply had too much firepower for Natrona County on Tuesday night. The Trojans built a 3-0 lead at the half and settled for a 4-0 shutout of the Mustangs at Cheney Alumni Field.
Saturday against Jackson, the Broncs scored two late goals to escape with a 3-2 overtime victory and hand the Trojans their first loss of the season.
"We knew we played well against Jackson," KW head coach Bryan Chadderdon said after Tuesday's win. "And I think we're just getting better."
Senior Colten Atkinson got the Trojans on the board first when he scored on a crossing pass from classmate Brian Cerdio in the 8th minute. Cerdio doubled the lead five minutes later on a perfect through ball from senior Sian Realing. Natrona County goalkeeper Zach Hawley came off his line to challenge Cerdio just outside the 6-yard box, but Cerdio was able to push a right-footed shot past the freshman keeper.
Realing made it 3-0 on a penalty kick in the 20th minute after a Mustangs foul in the box.
"Natrona was doing a good job packing the box," Chadderdon said. "It took us a little while to figure out how to get some good looks, but the kids were able to find a way to work the ball in and out and give us some scoring chances."
Natrona County had two solid scoring opportunities in the first half> In the 18th minute, freshman Jael Reyes' shot from the right side of the net 10 yards out drifted into open space but there were no Mustangs in position to take advantage. And in the 38th minute senior Max Radosevich blasted a shot from 25 yards out that KW junior keeper Caden Allaire was able to grab.
Radosevich almost got the Mustangs on the board shortly after halftime, but Allaire made a diving save to his left to preserve the shutout.
The Trojans' final goal came at the 49-minute mark when junior Jackson Catchpole carried the ball past the Natrona County defense and sent a perfect crossing pass to Atkinson, who one-timed it into the back of the net.
"All of those guys have good vision when they're facing the net," Chadderdon said. "They're all soccer players ... they eat it, they breathe it and they live it."
The shutout was the third of the season for the Trojans, who have a 26-3 goal differential in four games.
