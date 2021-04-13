Kelly Walsh boys soccer overpowers Natrona County in 4-0 shutout

Coming off its first loss of the season, the Kelly Walsh boys soccer team simply had too much firepower for Natrona County on Tuesday night. The Trojans built a 3-0 lead at the half and settled for a 4-0 shutout of the Mustangs at Cheney Alumni Field.

Saturday against Jackson, the Broncs scored two late goals to escape with a 3-2 overtime victory and hand the Trojans their first loss of the season.

"We knew we played well against Jackson," KW head coach Bryan Chadderdon said after Tuesday's win. "And I think we're just getting better."

Senior Colten Atkinson got the Trojans on the board first when he scored on a crossing pass from classmate Brian Cerdio in the 8th minute. Cerdio doubled the lead five minutes later on a perfect through ball from senior Sian Realing. Natrona County goalkeeper Zach Hawley came off his line to challenge Cerdio just outside the 6-yard box, but Cerdio was able to push a right-footed shot past the freshman keeper.

Realing made it 3-0 on a penalty kick in the 20th minute after a Mustangs foul in the box.

"Natrona was doing a good job packing the box," Chadderdon said. "It took us a little while to figure out how to get some good looks, but the kids were able to find a way to work the ball in and out and give us some scoring chances."