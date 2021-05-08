Kelly Walsh boys soccer shuts out Rock Springs to win regular-season title

"We just had to stay focused and play our game," Atkinson said. "We knew we wanted to win the conference this year and we did that."

The opening 10 minutes of the second half offered more of the same.

Catchpole again found Cerdio in the box and the senior held off a defender before gaining control and scoring his second goal at the 44-minute mark. Catchpole made it 7-0 just 4 minutes later and Hollinger netted his second of the game on a penalty kick after Rock Springs was called for a hand ball in the box.

"I thought Colten and Jackson both had some nice assists today," Chadderdon said. "And Sian did a great job as usual of keeping people organized. When everybody plays their roles we're a really good team."

That was most evident in the upper third as Kelly Walsh finished with 17 shots on goal. Rock Springs, on the other hand, never put a shot on frame against KW goalkeeper Caden Allaire. The junior, who missed Friday night's 3-1 win over Green River because he was taking an AP test, recorded his 10th shutout of the season.

"Our goal was to keep their shots on goal low," Atkinson said. "And when we are winning balls within the midfield we are able to do that."

As the regular-season champs the Trojans will get a bye at regionals before facing the winner of Thursday's game between No. 4 seed Rock Springs and No. 5 seed Evanston.

