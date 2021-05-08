Kelly Walsh boys soccer shuts out Rock Springs to win regular-season title

Through the first 28 minutes of Saturday's Class 4A West boys soccer game against visiting Rock Springs, Kelly Walsh was clinging to a 1-0 advantage. The Trojans had controlled possession, but missed opportunities in front of the Tigers' goal gave Rock Springs hopes of pulling off the upset.
Kelly Walsh crushed those hopes over the final minutes of the first half, scoring four goals to take a 4-0 lead at the break and adding four more in the second half for the 8-0 shutout at the Tom Staffileon Activity Complex.
"We've had some slow starts this year," Kelly Walsh head coach Bryan Chadderdon said. "Today it was all about finding our rhythm and playing our pace. And once that first goal came I think we just wore Rock Springs out."
With the win, Kelly Walsh clinched the Class 4A West regular-season title and earned the No. 1 seed for next week's West Regionals in Evanston.
Senior Brian Cerdio got the Trojans (12-1-0, 11-1-0 4A West) got the Trojans on the board in the 13th minute off an assist from junior Jackson Catchpole.
Kelly Walsh continued to control possession for the next 15 minutes but was unable to break through until senior Colten Atkinson's left-footed blast found the back of the net in the 29th minute to open the floodgates. Atkinson assisted on junior Hayden Hollinger's goal 1 minute later and pushed the lead to 4-0 in the 36th after gathering in a short corner kick and drilling a shot from 20 yards out. Senior Sian Realing capped the first-half scoring with a right-footed blast just outside the box on a quick-touch set piece with just 10 seconds remaining.
"We just had to stay focused and play our game," Atkinson said. "We knew we wanted to win the conference this year and we did that."
The opening 10 minutes of the second half offered more of the same.
Catchpole again found Cerdio in the box and the senior held off a defender before gaining control and scoring his second goal at the 44-minute mark. Catchpole made it 7-0 just 4 minutes later and Hollinger netted his second of the game on a penalty kick after Rock Springs was called for a hand ball in the box.
"I thought Colten and Jackson both had some nice assists today," Chadderdon said. "And Sian did a great job as usual of keeping people organized. When everybody plays their roles we're a really good team."
That was most evident in the upper third as Kelly Walsh finished with 17 shots on goal. Rock Springs, on the other hand, never put a shot on frame against KW goalkeeper Caden Allaire. The junior, who missed Friday night's 3-1 win over Green River because he was taking an AP test, recorded his 10th shutout of the season.
"Our goal was to keep their shots on goal low," Atkinson said. "And when we are winning balls within the midfield we are able to do that."
As the regular-season champs the Trojans will get a bye at regionals before facing the winner of Thursday's game between No. 4 seed Rock Springs and No. 5 seed Evanston.
