Kelly Walsh boys soccer stays perfect with 9-0 shutout of Cheyenne East

The Kelly Walsh boys soccer team scored early and often Tuesday, rolling to a 9-0 shutout of visiting Cheyenne East at the Tom Staffileno Activity Complex.

Playing their first true home game of the season, the Trojans (2-0, 1-0 Class 4A West) scored four goals in the first six minutes to take control.

Senior midfielder Colten Atkinson started the scoring barrage with a goal in the 2nd minute and senior Sian Realing made it 2-0 just one minute later. Senior Brian Cerdio pushed the advantage to 3-0 with his third goal of the season in the 4th minute and junior Jackson Catchpole found the back of the net for the second time in as many games in the 6th minute. Kelly Walsh got one more goal before the half on a shot by junior Hayden Hollinger.

The second half followed the same script as senior Luis Gonzalez notched his first goal of the season in the 48th minute to make it 6-0. Realing, who had two goals in the Trojans’ opening-season victory over Evanston, finished off the scoring with goals in the 69th and 75th minutes to complete the hat trick and give him five for the season.

Junior Caden Allaire had seven saves in posting his second shutout of the season

Kelly Walsh returns to West Conference action this weekend when it hosts Star Valley on Friday and Jackson on Saturday.

