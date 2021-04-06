 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelly Walsh boys soccer stays perfect with 9-0 shutout of Cheyenne East
0 comments
BOYS PREP SOCCER | KELLY WALSH 9 CHEYENNE EAST 0

Kelly Walsh boys soccer stays perfect with 9-0 shutout of Cheyenne East

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kelly Walsh v. Cheyenne East soccer

Kelly Walsh's Sian Realing kicks the ball to a teammate in the Trojans' game against Cheyenne East on Tuesday at the Tom Staffileno Activity Complex in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Kelly Walsh boys soccer team scored early and often Tuesday, rolling to a 9-0 shutout of visiting Cheyenne East at the Tom Staffileno Activity Complex.

Playing their first true home game of the season, the Trojans (2-0, 1-0 Class 4A West) scored four goals in the first six minutes to take control.

Senior midfielder Colten Atkinson started the scoring barrage with a goal in the 2nd minute and senior Sian Realing made it 2-0 just one minute later. Senior Brian Cerdio pushed the advantage to 3-0 with his third goal of the season in the 4th minute and junior Jackson Catchpole found the back of the net for the second time in as many games in the 6th minute. Kelly Walsh got one more goal before the half on a shot by junior Hayden Hollinger.

The second half followed the same script as senior Luis Gonzalez notched his first goal of the season in the 48th minute to make it 6-0. Realing, who had two goals in the Trojans’ opening-season victory over Evanston, finished off the scoring with goals in the 69th and 75th minutes to complete the hat trick and give him five for the season.

Junior Caden Allaire had seven saves in posting his second shutout of the season

Kelly Walsh returns to West Conference action this weekend when it hosts Star Valley on Friday and Jackson on Saturday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Which men's college basketball programs should we keep an eye out for next season?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News