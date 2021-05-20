Kelly Walsh eventually finds its groove, cruises into boys 4A semifinals

CHEYENNE — There’s still work to do if Kelly Walsh is going to end its nearly decade-long wait for a state title in boys soccer, but the Trojans took a rather comfortable first step toward their ultimate goal.
The Trojans shook off a sluggish start against host Cheyenne East before cruising to a 5-1 victory in their opening match of the Class 4A state tournament Thursday at East’s Okie Blanchard Stadium. Kelly Walsh (15-1-0) got four goals from senior midfielder Colten Atkinson and used a second-half shutout to pull away for its first state tournament win since 2019 after all of Wyoming’s high school spring sports were canceled last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The convincing victory earned Kelly Walsh, which is bidding for its first state championship since 2012, a semifinal matchup Friday against Thunder Basin, the No. 2 seed out of the East Conference. The Bolts shut out Star Valley, 6-0, in their tournament opener Thursday.
“We talked about exactly that,” Kelly Walsh coach Bryan Chadderdon said. “We didn’t get to do what we wanted to do last year just playing. We’re just appreciative to be out here. We’re appreciative of the officials. We’re appreciative of the high school activities association and everybody involved making sure that we got to have a season. We’re just happy to be playing.”
Fresh off their Class 4A West Regional championship last weekend, the Trojans struck first against East (4-13-0) when Atkinson put a loose ball in the back of the net just 11 minutes in. But Kelly Walsh went the next 27 minutes without a goal as East kept things more competitive this time around after falling to the Trojans 9-0 in the teams’ first matchup of the season on April 6.
Ben Majewski drew the Thunderbirds even in the 25th minute when he corralled a loose ball in the penalty box and sent a shot past Kelly Walsh keeper Caden Allaire. It looked like Kelly Walsh had regained the momentum 12 minutes later when Jackson Catchpole got free to sneak a shot past East keeper Logan Opsal, but Catchpole was ruled offsides, which negated the goal.
“I thought we started a little slow in the first half,” Chadderdon said. “We got a goal early and then kind of let down our guard a little bit. I told our team that I felt we were playing a little casual. I didn’t say a rec league game, but I just felt like the intensity wasn’t there. Of course, they came back and scored. And then Colten put some pressure on them.”
Atkinson got the momentum back on the Trojans’ side for good in the 38th minute when he sent a pass toward Catchpole near the far post, resulting in an own goal when Opsal and Catchpole both went for the ball. It sent Kelly Walsh to the break with a 2-1 lead.
Atkinson was just getting started.
Atkinson, who’s set to continue his soccer career in college at Montana State-Billings, scored two more goals in the second half. The first came when he outraced East’s back line of defense to catch up with a pass along the left flank before rocketing a shot out of Opsal’s reach. In the 51st minute, Atkinson gave Kelly Walsh a three-goal lead when he got loose in the box for a header, finishing off a cross from teammate Brian Cerdio.
“He’s dangerous at any time,” Chadderdon said of Atkinson. “You can see the rocket of a foot he has if he has it laid out in front of him. He’s really good on turf especially because that ball sits up for him. He’s a fast, dangerous player, and we like having him on our team.”
The Trojans minimized East’s scoring opportunities by controlling possession and spending much of the second half on the attack. It paid off again in the waning minutes when junior midfielder Hayden Hollinger got free near the top of the penalty box before sending Kelly Walsh’s final goal into the back of the net.
East will meet Star Valley in a consolation match Friday while Kelly Walsh has won 12 consecutive matches with its lone loss of the season coming back on April 10 to Jackson. But the Trojans’ semifinal matchup with a fellow one-loss team figures to be a tougher test.
Kelly Walsh and Thunder Basin (16-1-0) have yet to meet this season, but the stakes couldn’t be much higher with the winner advancing to Saturday’s championship match.
“We’ve watched some film on them,” Chadderdon said. “They’ve only lost the one match, so we know that they’re good. All the way up and down, they, especially their central players, are talented, skilled, fast and strong. It should be a good match (Friday).”
Kelly Walsh girls advance
Kelly Walsh’s girls team also advanced to Friday’s semifinals by shutting out Sheridan, 3-0, at Riske Field on the campus of Cheyenne Central High School.
It’s the second time in the last three matches the Trojans (10-5-1) have blanked the opposition. Kelly Walsh, the No. 2 seed out of the West Conference, also shut out Jackson in the West Regional semifinals last weekend.
Paige Hill and Rachel Evenson each scored second-half goals to help lift the Trojans, who will need to hand Thunder Basin (17-0-0) its first loss of the season in the semifinals in order to advance to Saturday’s championship match.
Fillies’ upset bid falls short
Natrona County’s girls gave Thunder Basin all it wanted in the final quarterfinal of the day before their upset bid came up short in a 3-1 loss.
The Fillies (7-7-2) held Thunder Basin, the East Conference’s top seed, scoreless for nearly 51 minutes before Alex Michael broke the scoreless tie with 29 minutes, 39 seconds left in the match. Cena Carlson added another goal for Thunder Basin 6 minutes later.
Kylan Campbell gave Natrona County life in the final 2 minutes with a goal from several yards out to cut Thunder Basin’s lead in half. But the Bolts answered just 24 seconds later with a goal from Kylie Hayes for the final margin.