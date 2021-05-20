Kelly Walsh eventually finds its groove, cruises into boys 4A semifinals

CHEYENNE — There’s still work to do if Kelly Walsh is going to end its nearly decade-long wait for a state title in boys soccer, but the Trojans took a rather comfortable first step toward their ultimate goal.

The Trojans shook off a sluggish start against host Cheyenne East before cruising to a 5-1 victory in their opening match of the Class 4A state tournament Thursday at East’s Okie Blanchard Stadium. Kelly Walsh (15-1-0) got four goals from senior midfielder Colten Atkinson and used a second-half shutout to pull away for its first state tournament win since 2019 after all of Wyoming’s high school spring sports were canceled last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The convincing victory earned Kelly Walsh, which is bidding for its first state championship since 2012, a semifinal matchup Friday against Thunder Basin, the No. 2 seed out of the East Conference. The Bolts shut out Star Valley, 6-0, in their tournament opener Thursday.

“We talked about exactly that,” Kelly Walsh coach Bryan Chadderdon said. “We didn’t get to do what we wanted to do last year just playing. We’re just appreciative to be out here. We’re appreciative of the officials. We’re appreciative of the high school activities association and everybody involved making sure that we got to have a season. We’re just happy to be playing.”