Not surprisingly, the four state championship teams were well-represented on the 2023 Wyoming Coaches Association all-state soccer teams released Tuesday.

In Class 4A, the Kelly Walsh girls and Thunder Basin boys both had four players selected. In 3A, the Cody girls had six selections while the Worland boys had four.

Earning the honor for the Trojans (15-5-0), who defeated Jackson 2-0 in the title game on Saturday, were senior defender Karli Woodruff, junior midfielders Peyton Hill and Bethany Strand and junior defender Abagail Miller. Hill also was named to the 2022 all-state team.

Thunder Basin, which beat Cheyenne Central 1-0 in the championship game to win the program's first state title, was represented by senior defender Ivan Delgado, senior midfielders Caleb Howell and Angel Ontiveros and senior forward Riley Ringer. It was the third selection for Howell and the second for Ringer.

Cody seniors Ally Boysen (forward), Reece Nieman (defender) and Jessa Lynn (midfielder) all earned their third all-state honors; senior midfielders Aspen Kalkowski and Kennedi Nieman their second; and freshman defender Ella Talich her first.

The Fillies (17-0-0) completed an undefeated season with a 4-0 shutout of Worland to win their fifth title since 2017.

The Warriors (15-0-1) were represented by seniors Court Gonsalez (forward), Kade Weber (goalkeeper), Trae Bennett (defender) and Carter Clark (midfielder). It was the third all-state selection for Gonsalez.

Worland won its fifth consecutive state title with a 3-1 victory over Douglas. The Warriors are 81-0-2 the past five season (2018-19, 2021-23) and have outscored their opponents 414-39 during that span.

The Kelly Walsh boys, whose shot at an undefeated season ended with a loss to Thunder Basin in the semifinals, had six players named to the all-state squad.

Junior Parker O'Neill was an all-state midfielder for the second year in a row, while senior defender Hudsen Hollinger, junior midfielder Britton Butler, junior defender Kameron Jimenez, junior goalkeeper Kason Adsit and sophomore forward Beau Barclay all made the team for the first time.

The Natrona County girls had four selections in juniors Brooke Travers (forward) and Kylan Campbell (midfielder) and sophomores Rian Barthel (goalkeeper) and Saige Gustafson (forward). Barthel was honored for the second year in a row.

Junior midfielder Jael Reyes was the Natrona County boys lone selection.