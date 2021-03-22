Kelly Walsh, Natrona County soccer teams face off in season openers

The Kelly Walsh and Natrona County boys and girls soccer teams were supposed to open the season this past weekend in Cheyenne. But last week's snowstorm that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in both Casper and Cheyenne made that an impossibility.

As a result, and weather permitting, Kelly Walsh and Natrona County will finally kick off their 2021 seasons Tuesday at NC's Cheney Alumni Field. While KW and NC would have preferred to have played a couple matches before facing off against their crosstown rivals, it's better than the alternative. Last year, the entire spring sports seasons were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We’re grateful to be playing and the kids are just chomping at the bit to get out there on the big field playing with their buddies," longtime KW boys head coach Bryan Chadderdon said.

It’s a sentiment shared, obviously, by the players for the Trojans, Mustangs and Fillies. Even though the majority of their practices to this point have been inside — KW girls head coach Jerry Realing jokingly said he is considering changing his team’s name to the “Kelly Walsh Gym Rats” — the fact remains that there will be a season this spring.