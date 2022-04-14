Kelly Walsh, Natrona County soccer teams face Rock Springs, Green River

The Kelly Walsh and Natrona County soccer teams head to the Southwest corner of the state this weekend to take on Green River and Rock Springs for some key Class 4A West Conference soccer matches.

Girls softball and track and field were scheduled to compete this week, but their events have been pushed back to next week because of the cold weather.

Girls soccer

Natrona County (5-0-1, 3-0-1) leads the conference standings after last weekend's 2-0 overtime victory over previously undefeated Jackson and a 5-0 shutout of Star Valley.

Sophomore Brooke Travers, who had two goals in the win over the Braves, has a team-leading seven goals while freshman Saige Gustafson has found the back of the net five times. Sophomore Kylan Campbell has three goals, including both in the win over the Broncs, and senior Katelynn Campbell has two goals and leads the team with four assists.

Freshman goalkeeper Rian Barthel has allowed just three goals on the season and has 34 saves. Under first-year head coach Mike Sauers, the Fillies own an 18-3 goal differential heading into the games at Rock Springs (4-2-0, 3-1-0) on Friday and Green River (3-3-0, 2-2-0) on Saturday.

Kelly Walsh (4-0-2, 2-0-2) is also undefeated on the season after a 7-0 shutout of Star Valley and a 2-all tie against Jackson.

Junior Hannah Holmberg had a hat trick in the win over the Braves, while Bethany Strand and Aspen Scherck netted goals in Saturday's tie against the Broncs.

Boys soccer

Kelly Walsh (6-0-0, 4-0-0) moved to the top of the conference with an impressive 2-1 victory over defending state champion Jackson on Saturday, with senior Jackson Catchpole scoring twice, including the game-winner in the 72nd minute.

Sophomores Parker O'Neill and Britton Butler have combined for 10 goals for the Trojans, with Catchpole adding five and senior Hayden Hollinger four. Senior goalkeeper Caden Allaire has allowed just two goals on the season as KW has outscored its opponents 21-2.

The Trojans face Green River (4-2-0, 3-1-0) on Friday and Rock Springs (4-2-0, 2-2-0) on Saturday.

Natrona County 1-5-0, 1-3-0) is looking to build off a tough 1-0 loss to Star Valley. The young Mustangs -- NC has just one senior on the roster -- have goals from sophomores Jael Reyes and Carlos Soto and sophomore Anthony Nopens on the year.

