Kelly Walsh, Natrona County soccer teams finally set to square off

The Kelly Walsh and Natrona County soccer teams were scheduled to open the 2021 season against each other before Mother Nature intervened. A record snowstorm in late March forced the Trojans, Fillies and Mustangs indoors before they finally opened their seasons later that week.

Tuesday, three weeks after they were scheduled to meet on the pitch, the crosstown rivals will finally face off at NC's Cheney Alumni Field. All four teams have had varying degrees of success to this point.

The Natrona County girls, though, are the only ones who have yet to lose a match. The Fillies improved to 3-0-0 overall and in Class 4A West Conference play with a weekend sweep of Jackson (2-1) and Star Valley (5-0). Senior goalkeeper Hannah Trumbull has allowed just one goal through three games and freshmen Kylan Campbell and Brooke Travers have scored three goals apiece and sophomore Chayse Graham has two.

The Fillies will try to slow down a Kelly Walsh attack that shut out Evanston and Star Valley to open the season before the Trojans (2-1-0 overall and in the 4A West) lost 3-1 to Jackson on Saturday. Senior keeper Alyssa DePoorter and senior midfielder Paige Hill were both all-state selections as sophomores and will try to lead Kelly Walsh to its seventh consecutive victory against Natrona County.