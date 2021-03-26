Kelly Walsh, Natrona County soccer teams find success in season openers

The Kelly Walsh and Natrona County teams were scheduled to open the season against each other on Tuesday. But when those games were postponed due to too much snow on NC's Cheney Alumni Field, the teams regrouped to take on visiting Evanston on Thursday and Friday.

And when the dust (and snow) settled late Friday afternoon, the four Casper teams were a combined 3-0-1 against the visiting Red Devils.

The four-game stretch got off to an ominous start Thursday as the Evanston boys built a 2-0 lead against the Mustangs on two goals from Micah Leichty. Natrona County got one back just before the half on an unassisted goal from freshman Jael Reyes.

The Red Devils pushed their advantage to 3-1 on a goal from Curtis Richins at the 60-minute mark before the Mustangs rallied. Senior Ryan Swan found the back of the net in the 72nd minute to make it 3-2 and then assisted on Reyes' second goal with 3 minutes remaining in regulation. Neither team scored in the two overtime sessions and the West Conference matchup ended in a 3-all tie.

The Natrona County girls followed with a 1-0 shutout of the Red Devils on a first-half goal by freshman Kylan Campbell.

Friday, the KW girls earned a 3-0 shutout on two goals from junior Belle McClellan and one from junior Audrey Mosier.