The Kelly Walsh and Natrona County soccer teams finally get to enjoy some home cooking.

The Trojans and Mustangs/Fillies close the regular season by hosting Class 4A West Conference foes Evanston and Rock Springs this weekend, marking just the third time this season they have played at home. KW and NC hosted Riverton in late March and had home-and-home games against each other, but their scheduled home games against Jackson and Star Valley were moved to Riverton last month because of the snow in Casper.

With the 4A West Regional tournament beginning next weekend in Rock Springs, which will also host the state tournament May 18-20, here's a look at where the four Casper teams stand heading into the weekend.

Kelly Walsh boys

The Trojans (11-0-0, 10-0-0 4A West) have already clinched the No. 1 seed at regionals and lead the state with 48 goals scored. Eleven different players have found the back of the net for KW, with seven Trojans netting at least four goals.

Freshman Ethan Leslie leads the way with nine goals; junior Parker O'Neill, an all-state selection last season, has seven goals and a team-best 10 assists; senior Fernando Carbajal and junior Britton Butler have each scored six; and freshman Brandon Gonzalez has netted five; and freshman Joel Jimenez and sophomore Beau Barclay have four apiece.

“The biggest thing with this team is our depth,” KW head coach Bryan Chadderdon said earlier this season. “We’re able to bring lots of kids off the bench, start different combinations and when we sub kids in the level of play doesn’t drop."

As good as the KW offense has been, the defense has been equally impressive. The Trojans have allowed just nine goals on the season, with only Sheridan (seven) allowing fewer.

Seniors Hudsen Hollinger and Erich Hulshizer, who recently returned from injury, anchor a back line that, like the offense, features a number of underclassmen in front of junior goalkeepers Kason Adsit and Kadon Boyce.

After the Trojans' 3-1 victory over Natrona County in the Casper Cup on April 24, Hollinger believed the defense was only going to get better.

"We’re still getting used to our defense because we’re switching back and forth and we’re trying people in new areas," he said. "Hulshizer is coming off a meniscus tear so he’s still getting used to being a center back so we put him at outside back. Jack Wilson had never played center back but he stepped up and played great. And the other defenders – Kameron (Jimenez), Logan (Evenson), Reese (Harrison), Diego (Jimenez) – all played really well."

Natrona County boys

The Mustangs (3-7-2, 2-7-1) enter the weekend having already surpassed last season's 2-13-0 record. More impressively, NC has scored 18 goals, as opposed to just 12 last season, and has allowed just 28 after giving up 78 last year.

Junior keeper Zach Hawley has two shutouts on the season and limited four-time defending 3A state champ Worland to one goal in a 1-1 draw earlier this season. In the Mustangs' 3-1 loss to Kelly Walsh last month, Hawley had 10 saves, with one of the goals coming on a penalty kick.

Offensively, sophomore Rogan Potter leads the team with six goals, with senior Jack Shutts adding four and junior Jael Reyes three.

The Mustangs are currently sixth in the conference, but have a chance to jump both Riverton and Star Valley and finish fourth.

Kelly Walsh girls

The Trojans (8-4-0, 7-3-0) have won seven of eight, with their only loss a 2-1 overtime loss to Natrona County in the Casper Cup.

All seven of the wins have come via shutout and KW has a 30-2 goal differential since the calendar turned to April. Junior Addy Harris has been solid in goal and defenders Karli Woodruff, Emma Holmberg, Abagail Miller and Rachael Brown have done their part to make Harris's job between the pipes easier.

Holmberg, along with midfielder Reagan Camp and forward Amberlyn Hill recently signed to play at Casper College.

After the Casper Cup loss, KW head coach Jerry Realing was disappointed with the result but remained upbeat about the Trojans' chances to compete moving forward.

"We’ll be OK," he said, "we just have to score goals when we get the chance.”

The Trojans responded with shutouts of Jackson (1-0) and Star Valley (9-0) last weekend. KW can lock down the No. 2 seed with two wins this weekend.

Natrona County girls

After going 2-3-1 in a six-game stretch, the Fillies (8-3-1, 6-3-1) enter the weekend having won three consecutive games.

The current streak began with the overtime victory against Kelly Walsh in which junior Brooke Travers scored both goal, including the game-winning header off a corner kick in the extra session.

After the game, assistant coach Grace Roswadovski stated: "I think going forward we're going to see better results."

The Fillies backed up those words, shutting out Star Valley 4-0 and defeating Jackson 2-1 last weekend.

Sophomore Saige Gustafson and junior Kylan Campbell give the Fillies additional scoring options. Sophomore keeper Rian Barthel has three shutouts on the season and has allowed just one goal in six games.

Natrona County has a chance to overtake Kelly Walsh in the conference standings if the Trojans stumble this weekend.

PHOTOS: Casper Cup soccer games Casper Cup Casper Cup Casper Cup Casper Cup Casper Cup Casper Cup Casper Cup Casper Cup Casper Cup Casper Cup Casper Cup Casper Cup Casper Cup Casper Cup Casper Cup Casper Cup Casper Cup Casper Cup Rolling with the big kids Casper Cup Casper Cup Casper Cup