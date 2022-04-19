Kelly Walsh routs rival Natrona County to keep possession of Casper Cup

The Casper Cup is staying at Kelly Walsh.

After an early miscue that allowed rival Natrona County to tie the game at 1-all in the 10th minute, the Trojans score seven consecutive goals to earn an 8-1 victory on Tuesday night at NC's Cheney Alumni Field.

Kelly Walsh (8-1-0, 6-1-0 Class 4A West), which suffered its first loss of the season Saturday at Rock Springs, was in control throughout to win the annual trophy game. The Trojans have held the Casper Cup every year since 2016.

"We didn’t play great against Rock Springs so we set up some tactical goals that we wanted to make sure we had in front of us tonight," KW head coach Bryan Chadderdon said. "We wanted to play intense but we wanted to play smart."

The Trojans did just that. They opened the scoring when freshman Beau Barclay redirected a rebound into the back of the net just 2 minutes into the contest.

NC freshman Anthony Nopens answered off an assist from Zach Barrett to tie the game, but that was almost all the offense the Mustangs (1-8-0, 1-6-0 4A West) could muster.

Sophomore Britton Butler thrilled the KW fans in attendance with a nifty drive through the Mustangs defense before firing a shot past NC goalkeeper Zach Hawley to answer Nopens' goal. In the 19th minute, Barclay once again was in the right spot at the right time as he scored on a header off a rebound.

Kelly Walsh out-shot Natrona County 18-5=4 in the first half and 32-5 for the game.

The second half offered more of the same, with seniors Hayden Hollinger and Jackson Catchpole notching goals in the first 10 minutes after the break. Butler tallied his second on another impressive drive through the NC defense. Sophomore Parker O'Neill and junior Erich Hulshizer capped the scoring barrage with near-identical right-footed blasts from 25 yards.

"Both of those were really nice strikes from distance," Chadderdon said.

As impressive as the Trojans' ball control was, their defense never allowed the Mustangs any room to work after their first goal.

"Me and Hudson Holinger have been communicating to our right and left backs to get them to understand what’s going on," Hulshizer said. "They’re young so mistakes are going to happen, but we just have to brush that mistake off and be ready to go."

Having returning all-state keeper Caden Allaire, who recently signed with Casper College along with Hollinger, between the pipes has afforded the young defenders time to grow this season. And with state just four weeks away, the Trojans are working on things in the present while focusing on the future.

Tuesday night was a step in the right direction, even if it was against a Natrona County team comprised primarily of freshmen and sophomores.

"We were exposed against Rock Springs," Chadderdon said. "So it was nice to see the kids do some of the things we are asking them to do."

The Trojans will get a second shot against Rock Springs in the regular-season finale on May 7. Before then, though, they still have road matches at Evanston, Star Valley and defending state champion Jackson, and a home match against Green River. Rebounding from the loss to Rock Springs with a convincing win over their rival was a good start.

"We wanted to come out and show the state not to sleep on us," Hulshizer said. "We’ve got one goal this season. We want that state title and we’re going to work our butts off to make that happen."

