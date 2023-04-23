The Kelly Walsh soccer teams enter Monday's Casper Cup matches against Natrona County on a roll.

The boys' team is undefeated (8-0-0, 7-0-0 Class 4A West) and has outscored its opponents 35-5 while the KW girls (6-3-0, 5-2-0) have won five in a row heading into the annual rivalry game.

The Trojans also have controlled the Casper Cup in recent years, with the boys having won six in a row and the girls in possession of the trophy since 2017. They retained the Cup last year after a scoreless tie against the Fillies.

“Our game is starting to come together and we’re starting to feel confident in the way we play,” KW girls head coach Jerry Realing said. “We’ve played multiple different lineups and I’ve got a bunch of kids that can play in multiple positions. We want to get better every time we step on the pitch and we’re doing that.”

Realing also has been impressed with the Trojans’ combination of veteran leadership and youthful exuberance. Freshman striker Sydney Stephan leads the team with nine goals and there are proven players in both the midfield and the defense.

“Certainly our anchor in the middle is Bethany Strand,” Realing said. “As a holding midfielder, she’s not going to show up on the stat page but she is absolutely invaluable for us. And our defense is coming together and starting to play with confidence.”

Returning all-state selection Karli Woodruff, senior Emma Holmberg, junior Abigail Miller and “a whole host of others” have been instrumental in KW having a 19-0 goal differential in its last five games. On Monday, the Trojans will be looking to avenge a 5-0 loss to Natrona County back on March 21.

The Fillies (5-3-1, 3-3-1 4A West) had lost three of four – all by 1-0 decisions – before a 10-0 shutout of Star Valley and a 3-3 draw with Riverton in their last two matches. NC continues to put up some impressive offensive numbers under second-year head coach Mike Sauers as Kylan Campbell, Brooke Travers and Saige Gustafson have helped the Fillies to a 43-9 goal differential.

KW boys are chasing gold

The Kelly Walsh boys have been state championship contenders each of the past two seasons before finishing third after suffering tough losses in the state semifinals. With a deep and talented lineup across the pitch, this year’s Kelly Walsh team could finally be the one to finish with gold for the first time since 2012.

“The biggest thing with this team is our depth,” KW head coach Bryan Chadderdon said. “We’re able to bring lots of kids off the bench, start different combinations and when we sub kids in the level of play doesn’t drop. That’s pretty hard to do with a high school soccer team, but all the way from the goalkeeper to the front line we have kids who can play lots of spots.”

The Trojans have proven goal scorers in juniors Parker O’Neill and Britton Butler; and freshmen Ethan Leslie, Brandon Gonzalez and Joel Jimenez. Those five had combined for 23 goals prior to Saturday’s 3-0 shutout of Riverton.

KW’s depth extends to its defense, where senior Hudsen Hollinger anchors a strong group of underclassmen in front of junior goalkeepers Kason Adsit and Kadon Boyce.

The Trojans got two goals and three assists from O’Neill in their 6-1 victory last month over the Mustangs, who continue to make progress under Chris Stier. Natrona County (2-6-1, 1-5-1) has dropped three in a row, but has already equaled last year’s victory total.

Sophomore Rogan Potter and senior Jack Shutts have emerged as the Mustangs’ primary scoring options, with junior Jael Reyes and seniors Evan Lango and Isaac Patik also showing the ability to put the ball in the back of the net.