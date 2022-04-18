 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOCCER

Kelly Walsh soccer teams look to continue Casper Cup streak against Natrona County

Kelly Walsh, Natrona County soccer game

Kelly Walsh's Eleanor Veauthier heads the ball away from a Natrona County defender during their game March 22 at KW's Tom Staffileno Activities Complex.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

The last time the Natrona County girls soccer team hoisted the Casper Cup was six years ago when the Fillies defeated crosstown rival Kelly Walsh 1-0. Since then, the Trojans have won four in a row in the annual trophy game, including a 1-0 shutout last year.

The wait has been even longer for the Natrona County boys, who haven’t won the Casper Cup since 2015.

Both the Fillies and Mustangs will be looking to reverse those trends Tuesday when they host the Trojans at Cheney Alumni Field. The girls’ game kicks off at 4 p.m., followed by the boys’ game at 6 p.m.

First place in the Class 4A West Conference will also be on the line in the girls’ game. NC (6-1-1, 4-1-1) enters the game with a slight lead over KW (5-0-3, 3-0-3), with Rock Springs and Jackson also in the mix. The Fillies and Trojans played to a 2-all tie on March 22.

The KW boys (7-1-0, 5-1-0) are looking to bounce back from a 3-1 loss at Rock Springs on Saturday, while the Mustangs (1-7-0, 1-5-0) are looking to end a four-game slide. The Trojans won the earlier meeting 5-0.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

