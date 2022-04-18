Kelly Walsh soccer teams look to continue Casper Cup streak against Natrona County

The last time the Natrona County girls soccer team hoisted the Casper Cup was six years ago when the Fillies defeated crosstown rival Kelly Walsh 1-0. Since then, the Trojans have won four in a row in the annual trophy game, including a 1-0 shutout last year.

The wait has been even longer for the Natrona County boys, who haven’t won the Casper Cup since 2015.

Both the Fillies and Mustangs will be looking to reverse those trends Tuesday when they host the Trojans at Cheney Alumni Field. The girls’ game kicks off at 4 p.m., followed by the boys’ game at 6 p.m.

First place in the Class 4A West Conference will also be on the line in the girls’ game. NC (6-1-1, 4-1-1) enters the game with a slight lead over KW (5-0-3, 3-0-3), with Rock Springs and Jackson also in the mix. The Fillies and Trojans played to a 2-all tie on March 22.

The KW boys (7-1-0, 5-1-0) are looking to bounce back from a 3-1 loss at Rock Springs on Saturday, while the Mustangs (1-7-0, 1-5-0) are looking to end a four-game slide. The Trojans won the earlier meeting 5-0.

