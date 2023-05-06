The Kelly Walsh soccer teams finished off the regular season in style Saturday.

The boys team put the finishing touches on an undefeated regular season with a 3-0 shutout of Rock Springs at the Tom Staffileno Activities Complex while the girls team defeated the Tigers 5-1 for their fourth consecutive victory. The wins came after both teams shut out Evanston -- 7-0 for the boys and 6-0 for the girls -- on Friday night.

Boys

After being held in check by Rock Springs (and a brisk wind) for the first 50 minutes Saturday, the Trojans (13-0-0, 12-0-0 Class 4A West) finally got on the board thanks to Parker O'Neill's penalty kick in the 54th minute.

That opened the floodgates for Kelly Walsh.

In the 58th minute Britton Butler drew a host of defenders in the box but managed to fire a shot on goal. Rock Springs keeper Hudson Conrad made the save but was unable to control the rebound and Beau Barclay pounced on the loose ball in the box for a 2-0 lead.

Two minutes later, Barclay took a pass from Butler and one-timed a shot past Conrad for the 3-0 advantage.

The Trojans finished with a 12-0 shots-on-goal advantage in posting their sixth shutout of the season. Junior keepers Kason Adsit and Kadon Boyce combined for the clean sheet.

O'Neill, who leads the Trojans with 11 goals on the season, had a hat trick in the victory over Evanston.

Kelly Walsh will be the No. 1 seed at next weekend's 4A West Regional in Rock Springs.

Girls

Peyton Hill scored from all angles in netting a hat trick to lead KW to the victory.

The junior's first goal in the 32nd minute was a low shot into the left corner of the net that Rock Springs keeper Oakleigh Freuler was unable to get a hand on.

Hill made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute off a free kick from 20 yards out into the top of the net. She completed the hat trick three minutes later when she got free in the box and was able to slide a shot into the back of the net.

Junior Ella Catchpole pushed the margin to 4-0 at the 59-minute mark and senior Amberlyn Hill joined the scoring party less than 30 seconds later.

Rock Springs scored in the 75th minute when Lacey Lavato scored on a breakaway.

Kelly Walsh (10-4-0, 9-3-0) will be the No. 2 seed at regionals and will play No. 7 seed Evanston on Thursday.

