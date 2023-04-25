The boys' Casper Cup is staying on the east side of town.

Kelly Walsh remained undefeated and retained the trophy for the eighth consecutive year (2016-23) with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over crosstown rival Natrona County on Monday at KW's Tom Staffileno Activities Complex.

"I felt like we were super-focused and ready to play," KW head coach Bryan Chadderdon said, "but Natrona played really well. They came in with a game plan and I felt like we were pressing a little bit too much to score, score, score rather than being patient."

The Trojans (8-0-0, 7-0-0 Class 4A West), who won last year's Casper Cup 8-1 and defeated the Mustangs 6-1 earlier this season, looked like they were going to continue the scoring onslaught early when freshman Ethan Leslie got his first trophy game off to a rousing start with a goal at the 4-minute mark in a crowded box.

The Mustangs (2-6-2, 1-6-1) were up to the challenge, though. They nearly got the equalizer in the 17th minute when Brian Salazar's shot was headed toward the back of the net until KW goalkeeper Kason Adsit made a diving save.

NC counterpart Zach Hawley showcased his goaltending skills minutes later with a save on a close-range shot from Britton Butler after he dribbled through the Mustangs defense.

"Zach probably had one of his best games of the year," NC head coach Chris Stier sad of his junior keeper. "He was commanding the back, he was communicating, making the big saves and keeping us calm on the back line."

Even though the Trojans controlled possession and were winning the majority of the 50-50 balls, the Mustangs kept it a 1-0 game until the 50-minute mark. Kelly Walsh sophomore Breckyn Gibson gathered in a pass and outraced his defender down the left side before unleashing a left-footed blast across the goal that eluded Hawley and found the far right corner of the net.

"You put the lefty on the left for a reason," Chadderdon acknowledged. "I felt like maybe he was trying to play it across the goal for somebody else to finish, but he hit it exactly right. It was a great finish.

"I felt like that really boosted our spirits because as soon as he hit that we definitely had control of the game."

The Trojans made it 3-0 in the 62nd minute on Butler's penalty kick after Gibson beat two NC defenders to the ball at the end line to keep it in play and send a pass to Butler, who was fouled in the box.

The Mustangs finally got on the board two minutes later when the Trojans were called for a hand ball in the box and Jael Reyes converted the penalty kick.

"We didn’t have any panic moments, especially with a strong Kelly Walsh offense coming at us," Stier said. "I felt like we absorbed the storm, so to say, of the attack.

"Tonight we showed against the best team in the state that we can compete with them. They scored two great goals that they really had to earn and that’s what we wanted to make them do."

Kelly Walsh finished with a 13-4 shots-on-goal advantage and a 5-1 advantage on corner kicks.

The Trojans and Mustangs head to Jackson and Star Valley this weekend, with both KW and NC looking to build off Monday's Casper Cup.

"It wasn’t our best game," Chadderdon said, "but our kids played hard and they competed. Credit to NC because they fought back and they did not give up. I was really impressed with them."

So was Stier.

"I think we are finally figuring out where the pieces need to be," he said. "We’ve got a lot of new guys on the team but it’s coming along."