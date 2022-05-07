Late goal lifts Kelly Walsh boys' soccer to home victory over Rock Springs

Rock Springs and Kelly Walsh came into Saturday morning’s boys’ soccer game knowing the final score would have no bearing on their seeding for next week’s Class 4A West Regionals. That didn’t stop the Tigers and Trojans from battling for every loose ball in a physical match that resulted in 24 fouls and three yellow cards.

Kelly Walsh spent a majority of the match in the Rock Springs’ defensive third, but needed a goal from Britton Butler in the 63rd minute to escape with a 1-0 victory to complete an undefeated home campaign. Butler scored the game-winner off a scrum in the box in which at least five players touched the ball before the sophomore was able to push it past Rock Springs goaltender Hudson Conrad.

“Britton is a dog,” KW senior Hayden Hollinger said. “He’ll find a way to get to the ball.”

The Trojans (12-2-0, 10-2-0 4A West), who clinched the No. 2 seed at regionals with a 4-1 victory over Green River on Friday night, avenged a 3-1 loss at Rock Springs on April 16.

“We just had to work harder than they did,” Hollinger said. “I think skill-wise we’re about the same so it came down to whatever team worked harder.”

The Tigers (9-5-0, 7-5-0) definitely didn’t make things easy for the Trojans. Rock Springs did its best to lock down its side of the field while waiting to capitalize on any Kelly Walsh miscues.

“They had five fullbacks and a guy who sat right in front of them and that’s not easy to get through,” KW head coach Bryan Chadderdon explained. “They had big gaps, so we could get forward. But once we did get forward it was so hard to get numbers and get in between them.

“And they’re good tacklers and they’re physical, so we were just waiting for opportunities.”

Rock Springs nearly got on the board at the 50-minute mark when speedy forward Josh Sosa tried to beat KW keeper Caden Allaire with a shot to the upper right corner but missed the frame. Four minutes later, Junior Benitez threaded a through-ball past the Kelly Walsh defenders that found Sosa’s feet in stride. This time the junior’s shot to the lower left was off the mark.

“They’re a good defensive team,” Chadderdon said. “And then they just wait for that counter attack.”

The victory gave the Trojans a 6-0-0 record this season at the Tom Staffileno Activities Complex, where they outscored their opponents 19-1.

“These guys have pride and they want to defend their turf,” Chadderdon said. “They played hard today. I was really happy with their effort. Everybody was a little banged up, but they just gutted it out.”

Kelly Walsh will open regional play against crosstown rival Natrona County on Thursday in Jackson. The Trojans defeated the Mustangs 5-0 and 8-1 this season.

In the other first-round matches, No. 3 Rock Springs will take on No. 6 Evanston and No. 4 Green River will face No. 5 Star Valley. Defending state champion Jackson gets a bye as the top seed.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.