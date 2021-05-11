Natrona County boys soccer finds its groove heading into the postseason

The second half offered more of the same with Swan doubling the lead in the 54th minute after the Rock Springs keeper was unable to secure a rebound and senior co-captain Max Radosevich scoring the final goal on an easy tap-in off an assist from sophomore Jack Shutts.

“I think one of our biggest things is our commitment to listen to our coach,” Radosevich said. “We’re moving the ball how he wants us to move it and that’s led to shutouts like this. We’ve been able to get those easy tap-ins and not have to force hard goals.”

The Mustangs’ current style of play is almost in stark contrast to what it was early in the season. They had to rally from a 3-0 deficit against Evanston in their season opener to escape with a 3-all tie. A 3-1 victory against Star Valley was sandwiched between lopsided defeats to Jackson and Kelly Walsh.

Other than the players on the field, though, the current version of the Mustangs bears little resemblance to that early season team.

“We’re 10 times better,” Radosevich said. “With Ryan and I working together at that center mid and floating mids with Jael on top of us, we’ve been able to move the ball a lot more and not just rely on a dump-and-chase game.”

Swan nodded in agreement.