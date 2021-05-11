Natrona County boys soccer finds its groove heading into the postseason

A season of ups and downs appears to be trending in the right direction at a perfect time for the Natrona County boys’ soccer team. The Mustangs are riding a three-game winning streak heading into Thursday’s Class 4A West Regional opener against Star Valley in Evanston.
Natrona County (7-5-1, 6-5-1 4A West) opened last week with a 3-2 win over Class 3A Cody, followed by a 3-0 shutout of Rock Springs and a 3-2 victory against Green River on Saturday in which senior co-captain Ryan Swan scored the game-winning goal on a penalty kick in the final minute. The 3-0 week came after the Mustangs had dropped three of four.
“There’s still a few tweaks that we’re making, and we’re dealing with some injuries,” first-year head coach Christ Stier said after Friday’s shutout of Rock Springs, “but we’re finding people that are stepping up into those big roles.
“Our sophomores and freshmen are finally to that point where they’re getting more comfortable. Early in the year it was kind of a shock to them because they didn’t have that varsity experience. But now that we’re deep in the season we’re going in the trajectory that we want to go. I think you could see the result tonight in how we played.”
Against the Tigers, the Mustangs were in control from the opening kick. They possessed the ball throughout the first half, stringing together passes and switching sides of the field as they spent the majority of the opening 40 minutes in the attacking end. However, they were unable to produce the finishing touch until freshman Jael Reyes blasted one past the Rock Springs keeper from 30 yards out in the 10th minute.
The second half offered more of the same with Swan doubling the lead in the 54th minute after the Rock Springs keeper was unable to secure a rebound and senior co-captain Max Radosevich scoring the final goal on an easy tap-in off an assist from sophomore Jack Shutts.
“I think one of our biggest things is our commitment to listen to our coach,” Radosevich said. “We’re moving the ball how he wants us to move it and that’s led to shutouts like this. We’ve been able to get those easy tap-ins and not have to force hard goals.”
The Mustangs’ current style of play is almost in stark contrast to what it was early in the season. They had to rally from a 3-0 deficit against Evanston in their season opener to escape with a 3-all tie. A 3-1 victory against Star Valley was sandwiched between lopsided defeats to Jackson and Kelly Walsh.
Other than the players on the field, though, the current version of the Mustangs bears little resemblance to that early season team.
“We’re 10 times better,” Radosevich said. “With Ryan and I working together at that center mid and floating mids with Jael on top of us, we’ve been able to move the ball a lot more and not just rely on a dump-and-chase game.”
Swan nodded in agreement.
“We’ve tried to put people in the positions that would make them the most successful and would benefit the team the most,” he said. “When you move people around like that they really get a sense of movement off the ball and you know where to put the passes and how to move as a unit.
“Guys get experience at the outside mid and then when they come back to the center mid they understand those positions. It’s helped us understand the game a little more and play better together.”
Stier, who coached Swan, Radosevich and fellow senior co-captain Conner Shipper in the Casper Blades program before taking over as the Mustangs’ head coach, credits those three, along with the team’s other seniors in helping turn things around.
“I’ve reached out to my captains and asked them, ‘What are you seeing?’” Stier admitted. “And, ‘What are we trying to do?’ And then I try to implement that in practice. We’ve been able to do that in a couple of games as well so I think that allowed us to see what position guys are excelling in and trying to find a balance.
“I’m a coach who will communicate what I need to, but it needs to come from them. For them to be able to see things and communicate has been a tremendous help.”
Stier is Natrona County’s third head coach in as many seasons. When this year’s seniors were freshman in 2018, Chad Miller was at the helm for the Mustangs’ surprising state-championship run — the program’s first since 1996 — and Jon Miller was on the sidelines for the 2019 season when NC failed to qualify for state. And last season was wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Given all that they have experienced in their four years, the struggles the seniors faced at the start of this season were just another obstacle they had to work through.
“It was touch and go at first because we were still trying to figure some people out,” Shipper said. “We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores and they didn’t get to play last year, so it was more about putting people in the right positions to find their strengths.”
Natrona County will try to play to its strengths Thursday against a Star Valley team it has defeated twice this season. The Mustangs know a win will qualify them for next week’s state tournament in Cheyenne while a loss will end their season. They insist they’re up to the challenge.
“I think we’ve got a lot to prove and I think we’re ready,” Swan said.
