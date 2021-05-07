Natrona County boys soccer shuts out Rock Springs; Kelly Walsh tops Green River

The Natrona County and Kelly Walsh boys' soccer teams both got their final weekend of the regular season started on the right foot Friday, with the Mustangs shutting out Rock Springs 5-0 and the Trojans defeating Green River 3-1.

Natrona County (6-5-1, 5-5-1 Class 4A West) were in the attacking third for the majority of their game and grabbed the lead in the 10th minute on freshman Jael Reyes' laser from 30 yards out.

Senior Ryan Swan made it 2-0 in the 54th and senior Max Radosevich capped the scoring minutes later on a tap-in off an assist from sophomore Jack Shutts.

The Mustangs finished with 10 shots on frame compared to just four for the Tigers, who didn't have a shot on goal the first half. Junior Scott Mowry finished with the clean sheet in goal for Natrona County.

On the other side of town, Kelly Walsh got two goals from junior Jackson Catchpole, with senior Colten Atkinson assisting on both, to win their eighth consecutive game. Junior Eric Klungness opened the scoring for the Trojans (11-1-0, 10-1-0 4A West) off an assist from senior Hayden Umbach in the 24th minute.

Green River tied the score in the 32nd minute before Catchpole gave KW the lead for good in the 39th. Atkinson and Catchpole teamed up again in the 75th for the final tally.

Eli Realng, making his first start of the season in place of Caden Allaire, who was taking an AP test, had one save.

