The results don't tell the complete story when it comes to the Natrona County boys soccer team.

The Mustangs (4-8-2) enter this weekend's Class 4A West Regionals in Rock Springs as the No. 6 seed after finishing ahead of only Evanston in the regular season. Still, NC has been playing its best soccer of the season down the stretch.

After a tough 3-1 loss to undefeated Kelly Walsh in the Casper Cup on April 24, the Mustangs shut out Star Valley, dropped a 2-0 decision to three-time defending state champion Jackson and suffered a 1-0 loss to Rock Springs before closing with a 2-1 victory over Evanston.

NC gets a chance to avenge its loss to Rock Springs on Thursday when it takes on the third-seeded Tigers (8-5-1).

"As we’ve seen since the second game against Kelly Walsh, we’ve had some tighter games against good competition," NC head coach Chris Stier said. "At playoff time anything can happen. It would be great to go to Rock Springs and beat them on their own turf."

Last week's loss to Rock Springs was a marked improvement from their first meeting when the Tigers rolled to a 5-0 victory. In the most recent game, Natrona County surrendered a goal early in the second half but controlled the flow of the game after that. The Mustangs also had three shots on goal that were just off the mark.

"We definitely have confidence that we can compete against Rock Springs," Stier said.

A victory Thursday would allow Natrona County to reach state for the first time since winning it all as the West No. 4 seed in 2018. And it would continue an impressive turnaround for a team that finished 2-13-0 last year and allowed 78 goals while scoring just 12.

The Mustangs have improved on those numbers this season in dramatic fashion. Junior goalkeeper Zach Hawley has allowed just 31 goals and the offense has produced 20 goals, led by sophomore Rogan Potter with seven.

"I think our defense is so much better than it was last year," senior defender Isaac Patik said. "We’ve been playing together since last year and we’re getting stronger and faster and smarter."

According to Stier, the improvement on defense, especially the second half of the season, has been noticeable.

"They took it upon themselves to have confidence to win the 50-50 balls we weren't winning early in the year," he said. "That has really helped us keep some games tighter where early in the season we were playing softer and letting guys run on the ball in front of us."

Offensively, the Mustangs are still working on their finishing touches in front of goal.

While Potter has emerged as the team's best goal-scorer, seniors Jack Shutts and Evan Lango and junior Jael Reyes also have shown the ability to put the ball in the back of the net.

Stier is hoping it all comes together Thursday, and continues through to next week.

I keep telling the guys they need to analyze the situation and analyze the game," he stated. "When we move the ball fast and play one-touch, two-touch soccer in the middle of the field it looks good and then we can find some of those outside guys that are pressing up into the play."

The Mustangs believe they'll be ready for the Tigers.

"We’re very determined," junior midfielder Paxton Stoneking said. "It’s just the simple things that we have to do to succeed. Rock Springs is definitely going to come into the game thinking they’re better and underestimate us."