Natrona County, Kelly Walsh boys soccer meet in West Regionals 1st round

The Kelly Walsh and Natrona County boys’ soccer teams both come into this weekend’s Class 4A West Regionals in Jackson with momentum. It’s been a season-long buildup for the Trojans, who earned the No. 2 seed and are on the short list of state title contenders. The Mustangs, meanwhile, got a much-needed boost on Saturday with a 4-2 victory over Green River to end a nine-game losing streak.

Only one of the crosstown rivals will carry that momentum forward, however, as Kelly Walsh (12-2-0) and Natrona County (2-12-0) face off in the first round on Thursday. The Trojans defeated the Mustangs 5-0 and 8-1 this season.

“I think it’s a good draw for us,” KW head coach Bryan Chadderdon said. “We’ll have some confidence going in but I don’t think we’re going to be overconfident. We just have to focus on our game and not get too far ahead of ourselves.”

The Trojans have depth and leadership throughout their lineup, highlighted by a quartet of seniors. Hayden Hollinger and Jackson Catchpole provide scoring and playmaking, Eric Klungness directs traffic in the midfield and on the back end and Caden Allaire is one of the top goaltenders in the state.

In addition, sophomores Britton Butler and Parker O’Neill and freshman Beau Barclay have the ability to put the ball in the back of the net and a strong group of juniors and sophomores have continued to progress in the midfield and in front of Allaire as the season has progressed. Kelly Walsh has outscored its opponents 47-13 this season.

The Trojans will be taking on a Mustangs squad that will likely have just three upperclassmen -- seniors Carlos Soto and Scott Mowry and junior Jack Shutts -- in the starting lineup. Soto scored a goal in the victory over the Wolves while Mowry, who replaced sophomore Zach Hawley in goal, made five saves.

“We definitely needed that win,” NC head coach Chris Stiers said. “We had some different guys in different spots and I think we got a confidence boost from that game. Obviously the timing was nice heading into regionals.”

Soto and sophomores Anthony Nopens, Zach Barrett and Jael Reyes have been the primary goal scorers for a team that has been outscored 66-12 on the season.

Stiers knows the Mustangs are big underdogs against the Trojans, but doesn’t expect his team to be in awe of Kelly Walsh.

“These kids all know each other so there is that familiarity,” he said. “We just have to be able to move the ball fast in the middle of the field and get the ball to our speedy guys on the wings. We need to be able to keep possession of the ball and try to draw them out.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but if we can pull this off it will give us a ton of momentum moving forward and for the rest of the season.”

The other first-round games have No. 4 Green River taking on No. 5 Star Valley and No. 3 Rock Springs facing No. 6 Evanston. Top-seeded Jackson, the defending state champs, earned a bye and have already qualified for the state tournament May 19-21 in Cheyenne. The Broncs play the Green River-Star Valley winner on Friday.

