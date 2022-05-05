Natrona County, Kelly Walsh soccer teams host Tigers, Wolves to end regular season

The final state-culminating events for the 2021-22 prep sports season are just around the corner, with state championships in soccer (Cheyenne), softball (Gillette) and track & field (Casper) all set for May 19-21.

Track & field and Class 4A soccer hold their final regular-season meets and matches this weekend while softball and Class 3A soccer, which don't have regional championships, wrap up their regular seasons next week.

Here's a look at what the Natrona County and Kelly Walsh soccer teams have on tap this weekend.

Girls soccer

Natrona County, under first-year head coach Mike Sauers, is in position to earn the West Conference top seed ahead of next weekend's West Regionals in Jackson. The Fillies (9-1-2, 7-1-2) host conference leader Rock Springs (9-2-1, 8-1-1) on Friday and Green River (4-7-1, 3-6-1) on Saturday.

NC will be looking to avenge its only loss -- a 4-1 defeat at Rock Springs on April 15 -- when it takes on the defending state champion Tigers. Since the loss, the Fillies are 4-0-1 and have outscored their opponents 19-1.

Sophomores Brooke Travers and Kylan Campbell and freshman Saige Gustafson have been the primary goal scorers for NC, with senior Katelynn Campbell helping control the midfield and seniors Hailie Wilhelm and Naomi Katzmann anchoring the back line. Freshman goaltender Rian Barthell has six shutouts on the season.

Both of Natrona County's ties this season have come against Kelly Walsh, which is in the unusual position of being out of contention for the regular-season title despite being undefeated.

The Trojans (7-0-5, 5-0-5) have two ties against NC and Jackson as well as a 2-all overtime draw at Rock Springs on April 16. KW enters the weekend trailing Rock Springs, Natrona County and Jackson (8-3-2, 6-3-2) in the conference standings.

"We haven't found a way to win some of these games," KW head coach Jerry Realing said earlier this season, "but we're also finding a way not to lose. And that says something about these girls."

Juniors Hannah Holmberg and Amberlyn Hill, and sophomores Peyton Hill and Bethany Strand are the Trojans' top scoring threats, but a talented group of underclassmen have all taken turns finding the back of the net this season. Sophomore keeper Addy Harris has six shutouts.

Boys soccer

Last Friday's 2-0 loss at Jackson likely cost Kelly Walsh (10-2-0, 8-2-0) a chance to earn the No. 1 seed at regionals, but the Trojans have the No. 2 seed all but locked down.

Defending state champion Jackson (12-1-0, 10-1-0) could clinch the top seed with a win or tie against Star Valley on Thursday. And Rock Springs (8-4-0, 6-4-0), which defeated Kelly Walsh 3-1 on April 16, is trying to hold off Green River (6-5-1, 5-4-1) for the No. 3 seed.

Seniors Hayden Hollinger and Jackson Catchpole and sophomore Parker O'Neill all have double-digit goals for the Trojans. Senior keeper Caden Allaire has five shutouts. Both Hollinger and Allaire signed with Casper College last month.

Kelly Walsh hosts Green River on Friday night and Rock Springs on Saturday morning at the Tom Staffileno Activities Complex.

Second-year Natrona County head coach Chris Stiers knew this could be a tough season for the Mustangs. With eight sophomores, a freshman and just two upperclassmen in the starting lineup NC figured to take some lumps.

Unfortunately for the Mustangs (1-11-0, 1-9-0) that's been the case. Despite the results -- NC has been outscored 64-8 this season -- Stiers and his team have remained upbeat and have shown flashes of improvement. Sophomore Anthony Nopens leads the team with three goals while sophomore Zach Barrett and freshman Carlos Soto have each netted two. Sophomore keeper Zach Hawley leads the state with 91 saves.

Even though the Mustangs will be one of the bottom seeds at regionals, Stiers isn't ready to concede defeat.

"A lot of craziness happens in 4A West soccer," he said recently. "So we’ll keep grinding and competing and hopefully we can get a first-round win at regionals. We’re young and looking for improvement and hopefully it will filter into next year."

