Chris Stier is getting tired of moral victories.

Unfortunately, the Natrona County head soccer coach was left with another one Friday night when the Mustangs dropped a 1-0 decision to Rock Springs at Cheney Alumni Field.

"That's a tough one," Stier said. "It’s a hard one to swallow, especially when we’re putting in the effort and giving ourselves a chance to win the game."

Rock Springs controlled the action for the majority of the first half, with Junior Benitez, Adan Hernandez, Mark Hamilton and Charlie Macias finding space to run in the Natrona County back third. Even though the Mustangs' defense was on its heels, senior Isaac Patik, junior Andrew Gruner and sophomores Tays Turnbull and Gavin Bright were able to withstand the Tigers' attack and help junior goalkeeper Zach Hawley keep a clean sheet.

"I think in the first half we were going against the wind so we just had to kind of sit back and feel them out," Stier said. "It took us a little time to figure that out."

Rock Springs did manage to sneak one past Hawley in the 46th minute when Benitez gathered in a long pass, evaded a couple of defenders and fired in a left-footed strike into the far corner of the net.

The goal seemed to spark the Mustangs (3-8-2, 2-8-1 Class 4A West), who proceeded to go on the offensive after the goal.

"We were really moving the ball well in the middle and the defense was solid," Stier said."We connected on a couple of those one-two passes and we got the ball wide.

"We created some chaos in the box to give ourselves chances, we’ve just got to find the back of the net," he added. "And maybe we need to make a couple better decisions in the box as to where the ball needs to be."

Seniors Jack Shutts and Gary Hand, along with sophomore Rogan Potter, continued to put pressure on the Rock Springs back line, with junior Jael Reyes often orchestrating the offensive flow. Midway through the second half, after a scramble in the box, the ball found its way to Reyes, but his shot went wide of the goal.

The loss was the sixth in seven games for the Mustangs, although it was an improved performance from the teams' first meeting -- a 5-0 Rock Springs victory on April 13.

"(Rock Springs) was pressed for a good majority of the game, which is what we want," Stier said. "Right now we're working so hard ... we just came up short on a few of those (shots).

"We’re watching a lot of film and knowing where we need to make adjustments and we’re playing a lot better. Hopefully at regionals, where anything can happen, we’re putting it all together."

The Mustangs host Evanston on Saturday to finish the regular season. The 4A West Regionals begin Thursday in Rock Springs.