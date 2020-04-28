Natrona County senior Isaac Palomo chases fun times after soccer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the fallout of what's become the end of his senior year of high school, Isaac Palomo decided to start skateboarding. It's always looked fun. And, as he explained with a chuckle, if he broke a bone now it wouldn't be so bad.

This year was supposed to be about redemption for the Natrona County senior. He missed all but the Mustangs' final soccer game last year while healing from the complete ACL tear he suffered in the state semifinals the year before -- it had been a partial tear that he unknowingly played on for three weeks. He recovered completely for a football season that ended prematurely, an indoor track season where he made the podium in three events and a soccer season he vowed for redemption. That last one never came as the coronavirus forced the cancellation of spring sports after just two weeks of practice. Competitively playing his favorite sport ended after two seasons and an extra game.

"I've been playing soccer since little kickers, it was pretty much my main sport," Palomo said. "It's what I was passionate about. It's not only the love for the game but the friendships. All my closest friends were guys I played with growing up through (Casper) Blades and continuing through high school."