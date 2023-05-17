The Natrona County soccer teams have their work cut out for them at this weekend's Wyoming State High School Class 4A Soccer Championships.

The Mustangs, who finished second at last weekend's West Regionals, take on Sheridan in the quarterfinals. The Broncs have allowed only 11 goals on the season.

"Their defense is tough, but I think we have a good chance of beating them," NC boys head coach Chris Stier said.

The Fillies, meanwhile, face undefeated and defending state champion Thunder Basin in the quarterfinals. The Bolts have allowed just five goals and have 12 shutouts.

"If you're going to win state, you have to beat who's in front of you," NC girls head coach Mike Saurers noted.

Fillies

Natrona County (11-5-1) has been waiting a year to get another shot at Thunder Basin after the Bolts beat the Fillies in the semifinals last year.

"The girls talked all season about getting a chance to play Thunder Basin again," Sauers said. "Obviously we were hoping it would be in the championship game and not the first round, but that's how it worked out."

NC had won five in a row before suffering back-to-back losses to Kelly Walsh and Riverton last weekend. The Fillies managed just one goal in each game, marking the first time in eight games they had failed to net at least two goals.

"Our offense is in a little bit of a slump," Sauers admitted, "but we still have to rely on our offensive attack. We have to capitalize on our strengths and go toe-to-toe with Thunder."

Sophomore Saige Gustafson leads the NC attack with 21 goals; juniors Brooke Travers and Kylan Campbell have 12 and 10, respectively; and senior Chayse Graham has eight. Campbell also leads 4A with 17 assists. Senior Ella Olsson and Elise Swan, who have combined for nine goals, also have the ability to put the ball in the back of the net.

"We expect to get some scoring chances," Sauers said. "We just have to make sure we finish them."

It won't be easy against Thunder Basin junior goalkeeper Morgan Shirley, who has 12 shutouts on the season.

The Bolts (15-0-1) also expect to get scoring chances and put pressure on NC sophomore keeper Rian Barthel. Junior Attie Westbrook paces Thunder Basin with 21 goals.

"We have to defend as a team and win one-on-one battles in the back," Sauers explained. "Basically, you have to stop the girl in front of you and when she passes you can't chase the ball. We have to be disciplined."

Mustangs

NC upset host Rock Springs last week to qualify for state for the first time since winning it all as a No. 4 seed in 2018. The Mustangs dropped a tough 2-0 game to Jackson in the semifinals, but were awarded the victory when the Broncs had to forfeit the victory. Undefeated Kelly Walsh ended Natrona County's West Regional championship hopes with a 7-1 victory.

Rather than focusing on the loss to the Trojans, though, Stier believes the Mustangs (6-9-2) can carry the momentum from the previous two games into the tilt against Sheridan.

"We played really well against Rock Springs and we had a great 60 minutes against Jackson until they scored that first goal," he said. "We just need to build on that."

Sophomore Rogan Potter, junior Jael Reyes and seniors Jack Shutts and Evan Lango are the primary goal-scoring options for the Mustangs. They hope to put pressure on Sheridan freshman keeper Beck Haswell, who has 10 shutouts on the season.

"Their back line does a really good job of getting numbers behind the ball," Stier said. "It sounds simple, but we have to get numbers up on offense and find the back of the net."

Defensively, the Mustangs have to find a way to slow down Sheridan's Colson Coon and Dane Steel, who have combined for 16 goals and 11 assists. The two have already proven their prowess on the football field -- Coon is the state's two-time winner of the Gatorade Player of the Year honors and Steel is a two-time all-state selection -- and on the wrestling mat where both won state titles this season. The Broncs won state championships in both sports this year.

"We know their offense runs through those two," Stier acknowledged. "We've seen what they can do on the football field ... Coon has shown how tough he is to defend in tight spaces and both have great speed. It's going to be a challenge."

Stier believes the Mustangs will be up for it.

"We have to win the 50-50 balls," he said. "I like our chances."

