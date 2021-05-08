Natrona County soccer teams finish regular season with wins over Green River

On Senior Day for the Natrona County soccer teams, it was only fitting that Ryan Swan scored the game-winning goal for the Mustangs.

The senior captain converted a penalty kick in the 79th minute to give Natrona County a 3-2 victory over Green River at Cheney Alumni Field. The victory, coupled with Kelly Walsh's win over Rock Springs on Saturday, gives the Mustangs the No. 3 seed at next week's Class 4A West Regionals and a first-round matchup with No. 6 seed Star Valley.

The Wolves, seeking their first conference win of the season, took a 1-0 lead at the half before the Mustangs responded. Swan tied the game, but Green River scored again to lead 2-1 in the final minutes. Natrona County fought back, however, as Anthony Nopens found the back of the net with 5 minutes remaining before Swan's game-winning PK.

In the earlier game, the Natrona County girls ended a two-game losing streak with a 7-0 shutout of Green River.

Sophomore Brooke Travers and freshman Kylan Campbell both recorded hat tricks for the Fillies and Reece Potter also scored. Senior Hannah Trumbull recorded her fourth shutout of the season.

Natrona County is the No. 4 seed at regionals and will face No. 5 seed Star Valley on Thursday, with the winner advancing to take on top-seeded Rock Springs.

