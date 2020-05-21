Nowlin: The 2019-20 prep sports season comes to a quiet conclusion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kelly Walsh’s Harry Geldien Stadium, which opened in the fall of 1979 and has hosted the Wyoming State High School Track and Field Championships since 1980 (special thanks to former KW coach and noted Casper prep sports historian Kevin Williams for that information), is eerily quiet this weekend.

While the reason is understandable, that doesn’t make it any easier.

When the Wyoming Indian boys basketball team accepted its state championship trophy on March 7 at the Casper Events Center, there was no reason to believe it would be the last athletic hardware handed out for the 2019-20 school year.

Five days later the Wyoming State High School Class 3A/4A Basketball Championships began as planned at both the Events Center and at Casper College before first being postponed and then canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. And when the Wyoming High School Activities Association Board of Directors on April 7 made the expected, and correct, decision to cancel the spring sports season, it meant for the first time since 2008 I would be home rather than in the office or at state track or state soccer.