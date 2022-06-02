One final look at the spring sports portion of the 2021-22 prep sports season

When the Thunder Basin boys basketball team hoisted the Class 4A state championship trophy on March 12, it signified the end of the state's high school winter sports season.

The spring sports season began shortly after, even if the weather (surprisingly) didn't always fully cooperate. That meant soccer, softball and track & field were often played in less-than-ideal conditions. But all three sports fought through and crowned 13 team champions on May 21.

Wednesday the Star-Tribune took a look back at the 2021-22 fall prep season, followed by a closer look at the winter sports Thursday. The three-part series concludes today with the spring sports season.

Girls track & field

Cheyenne Central (4A) won its fourth consecutive team title, with Powell (3A) and Tongue River (2A) defending their titles and Saratoga (1A) winning the program's first.

Central only had one individual gold medalist -- junior Sydney Morrell in the 3200-meter run -- but used its depth in the distance races and the jumps to pull away from runner-up Kelly Walsh.

Gillette's Sydalee Brown (100, 200), Jackson Kate Brigham (800, 1600), Thunder Basin's Gabby Mendoza (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Natrona County's Alesha Lane (shot put, discus) were double winners.

Powell won the 4x400 relay -- the final event of the meet -- to overtake Mountain View for the team title. The Panthers finished with 96 points to 90 for the Buffalos.

Powell's Jenna Hillman (100, 200), Wheatland's Lily Nichols (400, 800), Rawlins' Eva Nitschke (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Pinedale's Katy Dexter (shot put, discus) all won two individual golds.

Tongue River got first-place finishes from Jane Pendergast in the 400 and Carleigh Reish in the long jump and held off Glenrock (117-111) to claim the 2A title.

Riverside junior Vaidyn Vanderploeg (100, 200) and Moorcroft sophomore Mallory Jones (800, 1600) were the double-event winners.

Saratoga's depth, along with first-place finishes from Whitney Bennett (300 hurdles, triple jump) and Madison Teichman (3200) helped the Panthers overcome Southeast senior Jordan Stoddard, who won titles in the 100, 200, high jump and long jump.

Southeast junior Shelby Ekwall set a new state record in the shot put with a toss of 41 feet, 8.75 inches.

Cokeville, which had won the past five contested state meets, got first-place finishes from sophomore Bryli Groll (800, 1600) and senior Emmie Barnes (100 hurdles).

Boys track & field

Sheridan (4A) and Lander (3A) won for the second year in a row, with Lingle-Fort Laramie (1A) claiming its first team title since 2017 and Tongue River (2A) ending a 36-year drought.

Sheridan senior Carter McComb won the 100 and 200, senior Ryan Karajanis won the pole vault and senior Texas Tanner took gold in the discus. The Broncs also won two relays.

Cheyenne Central's Tristan Knueppel (800, 1600) joined McComb as the only two-event winner in 4A.

Kelly Walsh senior Cameron Burkett set a new all-class state standard in the shot put with a mark of 65 feet, 10.25 inches.

Lander won the 4x400 relay to hold off Mountain View for the team title. Junior Gage Gose grabbed gold in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and senior Blaine Goklish won the 800 for the Tigers.

Mountain View senior Connor Micheli won his third pole vault title, while Wheatland senior Rodeeo Brow (100, 400) and Lovell senior Quinn Lindsay (shot put, discus) won two individual golds.

Tongue River scored points in 17 of 18 events to run away from the 2A field, finishing with a 75-point margin over runner-up Big Horn (191.5-116.5). The Eagles won three of four relays and Garrett Ostler (400, long jump) and Al Spotted (3200) grabbed individual gold.

Big Piney junior Colby Jenks set a new class record in the 800 (1:55.59) in addition to winning the 1600 and the 300 hurdles.

Wind River junior Jaycee Herbert also was a two-event winner (100, 200).

Lingle-Fort Laramie did nearly all of its damage on the track as only 14.5 of its points came from the field events. Senior Kyland Fuller set a state record in the 400 (50.2 seconds) and also won the 800 and freshman Louden Bremer raced to victory in the 300 hurdles.

Southeast's Ryan Clapper won the 100 and set a 1A state record in the 200 (21.79), with Saratoga's Grant Bartlett (1600, 3200), Upton's Luca Brooks (long jump, triple jump) and Encampment's Quade Jordan (shot put, discus) also winning two events.

Two other state marks fell, with Southeast winning the 4x100 in 43.35 seconds and Lingle-Fort Laramie taking the 4x400 in 3:27.43.

Girls soccer

Thunder Basin capped a perfect season (18-0-0) with a 2-0 shutout of defending champ Rock Springs in the 4A championship game for its first title since 2019.

Cody (17-0-0) pulled off a similar feat in 3A with a 3-1 victory over defending champ Lander in the title game. It was the Fillies' fourth state championship since 2017.

Boys soccer

Jackson (18-1-0) claimed its third consecutive 4A title with a 2-0 shutout of Sheridan in the championship game. The Broncs improved to 36-3 the past two seasons, with their only losses coming to West Conference rival Kelly Walsh.

Worland (17-0-1) won the 3A crown for the fourth consecutive year, shutting out Torrington 7-0 in the title game. The Warriors, who outscored their opponents 128-10 this season, are 66-0-1 the past four seasons.

Softball

Thunder Basin (24-4) rolled to its first state title, outscoring its opponents 47-10 at the state tournament. That included a 15-8 victory over defending state champ Gillette in the semifinals and a 12-2 win against Cheyenne Central in the championship game.

