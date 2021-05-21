Overtime loss to Thunder Basin dashes Kelly Walsh boys' state title hopes

CHEYENNE — Kelly Walsh will have to wait for its next state championship in boys soccer.
The Trojans on Friday went toe to toe with Thunder Basin in a matchup of heavyweights in the Class 4A tournament semifinals, but one sequence dashed Kelly Walsh’s hopes of capturing its first state title in nine years. The match went into overtime scoreless before Thunder Basin’s Cade Ayers netted the difference, handing the Trojans (15-2-0) a 1-0 loss on the campus of Cheyenne Central High School.
“They’re an excellent team. We played them tough,” Kelly Walsh coach Bryan Chadderdon said. “I felt like in the second half, we had the bulk of the chances. But soccer’s rough, man. If you don’t finish, it just takes one.”
After watching his team cruise to a 5-1 win over Cheyenne East in Thursday’s quarterfinals, Chadderdon knew his squad would be in for a much stiffer challenge against Thunder Basin, which, much like Kelly Walsh, came into the matchup on a hot streak. Kelly Walsh, which hadn’t lost since April 10, put a 12-match winning streak up against the Bolts (17-1-0), who also began the day with just one loss and fresh off a quarterfinal shutout of Star Valley.
What Kelly Walsh wasn’t expecting was just how cruelly its state title hopes would fade.
Each team had trouble mustering many scoring opportunities against the other, but it looked like Kelly Walsh had taken advantage of one of its few chances early in the overtime period. Carson Gilbar corralled Hayden Hollinger’s corner kick into the box and sent a shot past Thunder Basin keeper Seth Stevens, but an offsides penalty took the goal off the board.
“It’s such a fast game,” Chadderdon said. “Guys are in different positions, and you think you see it one way. I think frustration is kind of the best way to say it. Ups and downs is the frustrating part of soccer because you think it’s one way and all of a sudden it’s another.”
A few minutes later, Thunder Basin took its turn threatening by sending a pass Ayers’ way toward Kelly Walsh’s back line. A scramble for possession ensued near the top of the Trojans’ penalty box, but nobody cleared the loose ball for Kelly Walsh. It eventually ended up at the feet of Ayers, who cashed it in for the go-ahead goal with 3 minutes, 3 seconds left in the first half of extra time.
“I think we had two centerbacks sort of converging, and they’re going to do that. But neither of them came up with the ball,” Chadderdon said. “And then (Ayers) sort of snuck through, (our keeper) Caden (Allaire) comes out, and they try to catch up. Good for (Ayers) for hustling. That was just a hustle play. It wasn’t really much other than a miscommunication and a mishit with our heads.
“I knew it would come down to a chance. You hope it’s like a great play that they beat you on where they built it up instead of a scramble or whatever that turned into. That’s frustrating.”
Kelly Walsh had chances for the equalizer in the second half of overtime with Colten Atkinson, Brian Cerdio and Hollinger all putting shots on goal, but Stevens saved each of them to clinch Thunder Basin’s spot in Saturday’s championship game against Jackson. Both of the Trojans’ losses this season have come in overtime.
Kelly Walsh still has one match left to play this season — the Trojans will face Sheridan in the third-place game Saturday — but the disappointment of not fulfilling their ultimate goal was hard for the Trojans to hide. Some players stayed sprawled out on the Riske Field turf for a few minutes once the final buzzer sounded. Others fought back tears.
Still, even if his players weren’t in the mood to hear it in that moment, Chadderdon said this season was a successful one for Kelly Walsh soccer.
“How could it not be a success?” Chadderdon said. “We played great soccer. We beat some great teams. We played in a great match. It’s not like they took us to the shed and beat us down. That was a battle of two good teams, and if that’s the way they’ve got to win the game, I would take it, too. It’s just one of those things. And that’s what soccer is like.”
KW girls shut out
Thunder Basin also got the better of Kelly Walsh in the girls’ Class 4A tournament, sending the Trojans to a 3-0 loss in Friday’s semifinals.
Kelly Walsh (10-6-1) will face Jackson (14-5-0) in Saturday’s third-place game. Jackson fell to Rock Springs, 3-1, in the other semifinal.