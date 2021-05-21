Overtime loss to Thunder Basin dashes Kelly Walsh boys' state title hopes

“It’s such a fast game,” Chadderdon said. “Guys are in different positions, and you think you see it one way. I think frustration is kind of the best way to say it. Ups and downs is the frustrating part of soccer because you think it’s one way and all of a sudden it’s another.”

A few minutes later, Thunder Basin took its turn threatening by sending a pass Ayers’ way toward Kelly Walsh’s back line. A scramble for possession ensued near the top of the Trojans’ penalty box, but nobody cleared the loose ball for Kelly Walsh. It eventually ended up at the feet of Ayers, who cashed it in for the go-ahead goal with 3 minutes, 3 seconds left in the first half of extra time.

“I think we had two centerbacks sort of converging, and they’re going to do that. But neither of them came up with the ball,” Chadderdon said. “And then (Ayers) sort of snuck through, (our keeper) Caden (Allaire) comes out, and they try to catch up. Good for (Ayers) for hustling. That was just a hustle play. It wasn’t really much other than a miscommunication and a mishit with our heads.

“I knew it would come down to a chance. You hope it’s like a great play that they beat you on where they built it up instead of a scramble or whatever that turned into. That’s frustrating.”