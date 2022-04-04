 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep soccer standings (through April 2)

  • 0

Boys Soccer

Through Saturday

Class 4A

East Conference

;Conf;;;Ovrl

;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA

Laramie;3-0-0;7-4;5-1-0;14-8

Chey. Central;2-0-0;3-0;3-1-0;4-2

Sheridan;2-1-0;8-2;4-1-0;19-2

Thunder Basin;2-2-0;11-6;2-3-0;12-11

Gillette;1-2-0;5-5;1-3-0;7-11

Chey. East;0-2-0;0-4;1-3-0;5-10

Chey. South;0-3-0;2-15;0-6-0;4-31

West Conference

Jackson;2-0-0;7-1;4-0-0;17-3

Kelly Walsh;2-0-0;11-0;4-0-0;18-1

People are also reading…

Rock Springs;2-1-0;6-3;4-1-0;17-6

Natrona County;1-1-0;2-6;1-3-0;3-11

Star Valley;0-1-0;0-4;2-1-0;10-7

Green River;0-1-0;0-4;1-2-0;4-6

Evanston;0-3-0;1-9;1-4-0;7-13

Class 3A

East Conference

;Conf;;;Ovrl

;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA

Torrington;1-0-0;4-0;4-1-0;20-3

Riverton;1-0-0;6-0;3-3-0;13-15

Buffalo;0-0-1;0-0;1-3-1;4-11

Newcastle;0-0-1;0-0;0-3-1;0-10

Douglas;0-1-0;0-4;4-2-0;26-8

Rawlins;0-1-0;0-6;2-3-0;6-17

West Conference

Powell;4-0-0;35-0;6-1-0;45-2

Lander;2-0-0;15-1;2-1-0;15-3

Worland;1-0-0;11-0;4-0-0;17-0

Cody;3-1-0;12-4;3-2-0;12-9

Pinedale;1-3-0;2-27;2-5-0;5-37

Lyman;0-3-0;1-27;1-6-0;4-36

Mtn View;0-4-0;1-18;0-4-0;1-18

Girls Soccer

Through Saturday

Class 4A

East Conference

;Conf;;;Ovrl

;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA

Thunder Basin;4-0-0;15-1;5-0-0;18-1

Laramie;2-1-0;3-4;5-1-0;13-6

Sheridan;2-1-0;4-2;3-2-0;10-5

Gillette;1-2-0;6-5;1-3-0;7-7

Chey. Central;0-1-1;1-3;0-3-1;1-7

Chey. East;0-1-1;0-3;0-3-1;1-6

Chey. South;0-3-0;1-12;2-4-0;6-16

West Conference

Jackson;2-0-0;8-4;4-0-0;14-6

Kelly Walsh;1-0-1;6-2;3-0-1;9-2

Natrona County;1-0-1;7-2;3-0-1;11-3

Rock Springs;2-1-0;19-4;3-2-0;21-8

Green River;0-1-0;1-4;1-2-0;4-8

Star Valley;0-1-0;0-9;0-3-0;2-16

Evanston;0-3-0;0-16;0-5-0;1-20

Class 3A

East Conference

;Conf;;;Ovrl

;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA

Riverton;1-0-0;6-0;5-1-0;18-4

Douglas;1-0-0;7-0;4-1-0;19-1

Buffalo;1-0-0;2-0;3-2-0;8-10

Newcastle;0-1-0;0-2;2-3-0;6-9

Torrington;0-1-0;0-7;1-4-0;4-16

Rawlins;0-1-0;0-6;1-5-0;2-13

West Conference

Cody;4-0-0;25-0;5-0-0;28-1

Lander;2-0-0;16-1;2-1-0;17-5

Worland;1-0-0;11-2;3-1-0;17-3

Mtn View;2-2-0;12-12;2-2-0;12-12

Lyman;1-2-0;6-14;2-4-0;13-21

Powell;1-3-0;4-15;2-5-0;5-18

Pinedale;0-4-0;4-30;2-6-0;7-35

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses regret over comments made on LeBron James

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News