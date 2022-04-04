Prep soccer standings (through April 5)

Boys Soccer
Through Tuesday
Class 4A
East Conference
;Conf;;;Ovrl
;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA
Laramie;3-0-0;7-4;5-1-0;14-8
Chey. Central;2-0-0;3-0;3-1-0;4-2
Sheridan;2-1-0;8-2;4-1-0;19-2
Thunder Basin;2-2-0;11-6;2-3-0;12-11
Gillette;1-2-0;5-5;1-3-0;7-11
Chey. East;0-2-0;0-4;1-3-0;5-10
Chey. South;0-3-0;2-15;0-6-0;4-31
West Conference
Jackson;2-0-0;7-1;4-0-0;17-3
Kelly Walsh;2-0-0;11-0;4-0-0;18-1
Rock Springs;2-1-0;6-3;4-1-0;17-6
Green River;1-1-0;1-4;2-2-0;5-6
Natrona County;1-1-0;2-6;1-3-0;3-11
Star Valley;0-2-0;0-5;2-2-0;10-8
Evanston;0-3-0;1-9;1-4-0;7-13
Class 3A
East Conference
;Conf;;;Ovrl
;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA
Torrington;1-0-0;4-0;4-1-0;20-3
Riverton;1-0-0;6-0;3-3-0;13-15
Buffalo;0-0-1;0-0;1-3-1;4-11
Newcastle;0-0-1;0-0;0-3-1;0-10
Douglas;0-1-0;0-4;4-2-0;26-8
Rawlins;0-1-0;0-6;2-3-0;6-17
West Conference
Powell;4-0-0;35-0;6-1-0;45-2
Lander;2-0-0;15-1;2-1-0;15-3
Worland;1-0-0;11-0;4-0-0;17-0
Cody;3-1-0;12-4;3-2-0;12-9
Pinedale;1-3-0;2-27;2-5-0;5-37
Lyman;0-3-0;1-27;1-6-0;4-36
Mtn View;0-4-0;1-18;0-4-0;1-18
Girls Soccer
Through Tuesday
Class 4A
East Conference
;Conf;;;Ovrl
;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA
Thunder Basin;4-0-0;15-1;5-0-0;18-1
Laramie;2-1-0;3-4;5-1-0;13-6
Sheridan;2-1-0;4-2;3-2-0;10-5
Gillette;1-2-0;6-5;1-3-0;7-7
Chey. Central;0-1-1;1-3;0-3-1;1-7
Chey. East;0-1-1;0-3;0-3-1;1-6
Chey. South;0-3-0;1-12;2-4-0;6-16
West Conference
Jackson;2-0-0;8-4;4-0-0;14-6
Kelly Walsh;1-0-1;6-2;3-0-1;9-2
Natrona County;1-0-1;7-2;3-0-1;11-3
Rock Springs;2-1-0;19-4;3-2-0;21-8
Green River;1-1-0;4-6;2-2-0;7-10
Star Valley;0-2-0;2-12;0-4-0;4-19
Evanston;0-3-0;0-16;0-5-0;1-20
Class 3A
East Conference
;Conf;;;Ovrl
;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA
Riverton;1-0-0;6-0;5-1-0;18-4
Douglas;1-0-0;7-0;4-1-0;19-1
Buffalo;1-0-0;2-0;3-2-0;8-10
Newcastle;0-1-0;0-2;2-3-0;6-9
Torrington;0-1-0;0-7;1-4-0;4-16
Rawlins;0-1-0;0-6;1-5-0;2-13
West Conference
Cody;4-0-0;25-0;5-0-0;28-1
Lander;2-0-0;16-1;2-1-0;17-5
Worland;1-0-0;11-2;3-1-0;17-3
Mtn View;2-2-0;12-12;2-2-0;12-12
Lyman;1-2-0;6-14;2-4-0;13-21
Powell;1-3-0;4-15;2-5-0;5-18
Pinedale;0-4-0;4-30;2-6-0;7-35