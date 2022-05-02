Prep soccer standings (through May 1)

Boys Soccer
Through Saturday
Class 4A
East Conference
;Conf;;;Ovrl
;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA
Laramie;10-0-0;29-8;12-1-0;36-12
Sheridan;7-3-0;27-10;9-3-0;38-10
Chey. Central;5-3-2;18-10;6-4-2;19-12
Gillette;5-5-0;19-13;5-7-0;23-22
Thunder Basin;4-4-2;22-16;5-5-2;35-22
Chey. East;1-7-2;11-24;2-8-2;16-30
Chey. South;0-10-0;7-52;0-13-0;9-68
West Conference
Jackson;9-1-0;69-5;11-1-0;79-7
Kelly Walsh;8-2-0;35-11;10-2-0;42-12
Rock Springs;6-4-0;24-16;8-4-0;35-19
Green River;5-4-1;10-20;6-5-1;14-22
Star Valley;2-6-2;12-33;4-6-2;22-36
Evanston;2-7-1;16-30;3-8-1;22-34
Natrona County;1-9-0;7-59;1-11-0;8-64
Class 3A
East Conference
;Conf;;;Ovrl
;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA
Torrington;5-1-0;17-3;8-3-0;35-8
Riverton;5-1-0;20-5;7-5-0;27-32
Douglas;4-3-0;15-9;8-5-0;41-17
Buffalo;2-2-2;4-5;4-5-2;10-18
Newcastle;1-4-1;2-21;1-8-1;3-43
Rawlins;0-6-1;3-20;3-8-1;10-31
West Conference
Powell;8-0-1;53-5;10-1-1;65-7
Worland;7-0-1;70-4;10-0-1;75-4
Lander;6-3-0;41-18;7-4-0;48-20
Cody;4-4-0;16-15;4-5-0;16-20
Pinedale;1-7-1;7-46;2-8-1;10-56
Lyman;0-6-2;10-69;1-9-2;13-78
Mtn View;0-6-1;5-47;0-7-1;5-48
Girls Soccer
Through Saturday
Class 4A
East Conference
;Conf;;;Ovrl
;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA
Thunder Basin;10-0-0;48-2;11-0-0;51-2
Laramie;7-3-0;16-12;10-3-0;26-14
Sheridan;6-2-0;12-9;7-3-0;18-12
Chey. Central;2-5-2;15-14;3-7-2;15-18
Chey. East;4-5-1;15-15;4-7-1;16-18
Gillette;2-7-1;14-23;2-8-1;15-25
Chey. South;0-9-0;2-42;2-10-0;7-49
West Conference
Rock Springs;8-1-1;58-9;9-2-1;60-13
Natrona County;7-1-2;35-8;9-1-2;39-9
Kelly Walsh;5-0-5;32-10;7-0-5;35-10
Jackson;5-3-2;28-17;7-3-2;34-19
Green River;3-6-1;17-44;4-7-1;20-48
Evanston;1-9-1;12-51;1-11-1;13-55
Star Valley;0-9-0;4-47;0-11-0;6-54
Class 3A
East Conference
;Conf;;;Ovrl
;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA
Riverton;6-0-0;25-1;10-2-0;38-9
Buffalo;5-1-0;24-6;7-3-0;30-16
Douglas;5-2-0;36-9;8-4-0;50-15
Newcastle;2-4-0;12-15;4-6-0;18-22
Torrington;1-5-0;2-34;2-9-0;6-50
Rawlins;0-7-0;1-35;1-12-0;3-50
West Conference
Cody;8-0-0;46-2;9-0-0;49-3
Lander;8-1-0;64-7;9-2-0;69-12
Mtn View;5-2-0;22-15;7-2-0;30-15
Worland;4-4-0;33-18;6-5-0;39-19
Lyman;2-6-0;13-34;3-8-0;20-41
Powell;2-7-0;6-45;3-9-0;7-49
Pinedale;0-9-0;5-64;2-11-0;8-69