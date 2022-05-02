Prep soccer standings (through May 3)

Boys Soccer
Through Tuesday
Class 4A
East Conference
;Conf;;;Ovrl
;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA
Laramie;10-0-0;29-8;12-1-0;36-12
Sheridan;7-4-0;28-12;9-4-0;39-12
Chey. Central;5-3-2;18-10;6-4-2;19-12
Gillette;6-5-0;21-14;6-7-0;25-23
Thunder Basin;4-4-2;22-16;5-5-2;35-22
Chey. East;1-7-2;11-24;2-8-2;16-30
Chey. South;0-10-0;7-52;0-13-0;9-68
West Conference
Jackson;9-1-0;69-5;11-1-0;79-7
Kelly Walsh;8-2-0;35-11;10-2-0;42-12
People are also reading…
Rock Springs;6-4-0;24-16;8-4-0;35-19
Green River;5-4-1;10-20;6-5-1;14-22
Star Valley;2-6-3;15-36;4-6-3;25-39
Evanston;2-7-2;19-33;3-8-2;25-37
Natrona County;1-9-0;7-59;1-11-0;8-64
Class 3A
East Conference
;Conf;;;Ovrl
;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA
Torrington;5-2-0;17-5;8-4-0;35-10
Riverton;5-1-0;20-5;7-5-0;27-32
Douglas;4-3-0;15-9;8-5-0;41-17
Buffalo;3-2-2;6-5;5-5-2;12-18
Newcastle;1-4-1;2-21;1-8-1;3-43
Rawlins;0-6-1;3-20;3-8-1;10-31
West Conference
Powell;8-0-1;53-5;10-1-1;65-7
Worland;8-0-1;79-5;11-0-1;84-5
Lander;6-4-0;42-27;7-5-0;49-29
Cody;4-4-0;16-15;4-5-0;16-20
Pinedale;1-7-1;7-46;2-8-1;10-56
Lyman;0-6-2;10-69;1-9-2;13-78
Mtn View;0-6-1;5-47;0-7-1;5-48
Girls Soccer
Through Tuesday
Class 4A
East Conference
;Conf;;;Ovrl
;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA
Thunder Basin;10-0-0;48-2;11-0-0;51-2
Sheridan;7-2-1;16-10;8-3-1;22-13
Laramie;7-3-0;16-12;10-3-0;26-14
Chey. East;4-5-1;15-15;4-7-1;16-18
Chey. Central;2-5-2;15-14;3-7-2;15-18
Gillette;2-7-2;14-23;2-8-2;15-25
Chey. South;0-10-0;3-46;2-11-0;8-53
West Conference
Rock Springs;8-1-1;58-9;9-2-1;60-13
Natrona County;7-1-2;35-8;9-1-2;39-9
Kelly Walsh;5-0-5;32-10;7-0-5;35-10
Jackson;5-3-2;28-17;7-3-2;34-19
Green River;3-6-1;17-44;4-7-1;20-48
Star Valley;1-9-0;6-48;1-11-0;8-55
Evanston;1-10-1;13-53;1-12-1;14-57
Class 3A
East Conference
;Conf;;;Ovrl
;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA
Riverton;6-0-0;25-1;10-2-0;38-9
Buffalo;6-1-0;25-6;8-3-0;31-16
Douglas;5-2-0;36-9;8-4-0;50-15
Newcastle;2-4-0;12-15;4-6-0;18-22
Torrington;1-6-0;2-35;2-10-0;6-51
Rawlins;0-7-0;1-35;1-12-0;3-50
West Conference
Cody;8-0-0;46-2;9-0-0;49-3
Lander;9-1-0;67-9;10-2-0;72-14
Mtn View;5-2-0;22-15;7-2-0;30-15
Worland;4-5-0;35-21;6-6-0;41-22
Lyman;2-6-0;13-34;3-8-0;20-41
Powell;2-7-0;6-45;3-9-0;7-49
Pinedale;0-9-0;5-64;2-11-0;8-69