Prep soccer standings

Boys Soccer
Through Saturday
Class 4A
East Conference
;Conf;;;Ovrl
;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts
Thunder Basin;8-0-0;38-0;24;10-0-0;45-0;30
Sheridan;7-1-0;20-5;21;8-2-0;25-9;24
Chey. Central;4-3-0;8-9;12;4-3-0;8-9;12
Laramie;4-4-0;17-12;12;4-4-0;17-12;12
Gillette;3-5-0;17-19;12;3-6-0;18-22;9
Chey. East;1-6-0;9-23;3;1-7-0;9-32;3
Chey. South;0-8-0;7-48;0;0-8-0;7-48;0
West Conference
Jackson;8-0-0;34-7;24;10-0-0;48-9;30
Kelly Walsh;7-1-0;38-4;22;8-1-0;47-4;24
Evanston;3-4-1;13-18;10;5-4-1;21-18;16
Natrona;3-5-1;14-19;10;3-5-1;14-19;10
Rock Springs;3-4-0;10-20;9;4-5-0;13-24;12
Star Valley;3-5-0;9-19;9;3-5-0;9-19;9
Green River;0-8-0;3-34;0;1-9-0;10-39;3
Class 3A
East Conference
;Conf;;;Ovrl
W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts
Douglas;3-0-2;11-8;11;4-0-2;14-10;14
Torrington;3-0-2;15-6;11;4-2-2;18-12;14
Riverton;3-2-0;13-7;10;3-6-0;13-27;9
Rawlins;2-3-0;17-12;6;3-3-0;21-12;9
Buffalo;2-4-0;21-19;6;2-7-0;21-32;6
Newcastle;0-4-0;2-26;0;0-5-0;2-36;0
West Conference
Powell;7-1-0;48-3;22;9-1-0;56-4;27
Worland;5-0-0;43-1;15;7-0-0;54-2;21
Cody;5-3-0;17-23;15;6-3-0;19-23;18
Lander;4-3-0;40-6;12;5-4-0;45-11;15
Pinedale;2-6-0;8-36;6;2-7-0;8-41;6
Lyman;1-5-0;3-42;3;1-6-0;3-47;3
Mtn. View;0-6-0;1-48;0;0-8-0;1-56;0
Girls Soccer
Through Saturday
Class 4A
East Conference
;Conf;;;Ovrl
W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts
Thunder Basin;7-0-0;35-1;21;9-0-0;54-0;27
Sheridan;4-3-1;9-11;14;6-3-1;19-13;19
Laramie;4-3-1;11-9;13;4-3-1;11-9;13
Chey. Central;5-2-0;18-9;15;5-2-0;18-9;15
Gillette;3-4-0;14-7;9;3-4-0;14-7;9
Chey. East;2-5-0;6-12;6;2-5-0;6-12;6
Chey. South;0-8-0;0-44;0;0-8-0;0-44;0
West Conference
Rock Springs;7-1-0;47-3;22;7-2-0;47-4;21
Jackson;5-3-0;37-13;15;7-3-0;45-13;18
Natrona;4-2-2;13-11;14;4-2-2;13-11;14
Kelly Walsh;5-2-1;20-8;16;5-2-1;20-8;16
Star Valley;3-4-1;11-24;10;3-4-1;11-24;10
Evanston;1-5-2;12-23;5;2-5-3;18-24;9
Green River;0-8-0;3-61;0;2-8-0;13-61;6
Class 3A
East Conference
;Conf;;;Ovrl
W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts
Newcastle;3-0-1;14-3;10;3-1-1;15-7;10
Riverton;3-2-0;17-5;9;3-5-1;18-21;10
Buffalo;4-1-1;27-8;13;5-3-1;37-23;16
Torrington;3-2-0;12-14;9;4-4-0;12-44;12
Rawlins;1-4-0;5-21;3;1-5-0;5-26;3
Douglas;0-5-0;2-26;0;0-6-0;2-27;0
West Conference
Cody;7-1-0;39-5;21;8-1-0;45-5;24
Lander;6-1-0;36-11;18;6-2-1;37-14;19
Worland;3-1-0;15-6;9;4-2-0;19-10;12
Mtn. View;4-3-0;16-13;12;5-3-1;22-14;16
Pinedale;2-5-1;9-28;7;2-6-1;9-33;7
Lyman;1-5-0;3-20;3;1-6-0;3-27;3
Powell;0-7-1;0-38;1;0-9-1;1-47;1