Prep soccer standings

Boys Soccer
Through Saturday
Class 4A
East Conference
;Conf;;;Ovrl
;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts
Thunder Basin;7-0-0;32-0;21;9-0-0;39-0;27
Sheridan;8-2-0;20-5;24;7-1-0;25-9;21
Gillette;3-4-0;17-13;12;3-5-0;18-16;0
Laramie;3-3-0;14-11;9;3-3-0;14-11;9
Chey. Central;2-3-0;4-7;6;2-3-0;4-7;6
Chey. East;0-5-0;2-19;0;0-6-0;2-28;0
Chey. South;0-6-0;4-38;0;0-6-0;4-38;0
West Conference
Jackson;6-0-0;22-5;18;8-0-0;35-7;24
Kelly Walsh;5-1-0;33-3;16;6-1-0;43-3;21
Natrona;3-2-1;12-13;9;3-2-1;12-13;9
Rock Springs;3-3-0;9-18;9;4-4-0;12-22;12
Evanston;1-3-1;8-13;4;3-3-1;16-13;10
Star Valley;1-4-0;6-17;3;1-4-0;6-17;3
Green River;0-6-0;1-21;0;1-7-0;8-26;3
Class 3A
East Conference
;Conf;;;Ovrl
W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts
Douglas;3-0-1;9-6;10;4-0-1;12-8;13
Torrington;2-0-1;11-4;7;3-2-1;14-10;10
Riverton;2-2-0;11-6;7;2-5-0;11-23;6
Rawlins;2-1-0;16-8;6;3-1-0;20-8;9
Buffalo;1-4-0;13-18;3;1-7-0;13-31;3
Newcastle;0-3-0;1-18;0;0-4-0;1-28;0
West Conference
Powell;5-1-0;36-2;15;7-1-0;44-3;21
Worland;3-0-0;22-0;9;5-0-0;33-1;15
Cody;3-1-0;12-10;9;4-1-0;14-10;12
Lander;3-2-0;34-2;9;3-3-0;36-7;9
Pinedale;2-4-0;8-25;6;2-5-0;8-30;6
Lyman;0-4-0;1-29;0;0-5-0;1-35;0
Mtn. View;0-5-0;1-46;0;0-7-0;1-54;0
Girls Soccer
Through Saturday
Class 4A
East Conference
;Conf;;;Ovrl
W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts
Thunder Basin;5-0-0;32-1;15;7-0-0;51-0;21
Sheridan;4-3-1;9-11;14;6-3-1;19-13;19
Laramie;3-2-1;8-6;10;3-2-1;8-6;10
Chey. Central;3-1-0;6-6;9;3-1-0;6-6;9
Gillette;3-4-0;14-7;9;3-4-0;14-7;9
Chey. East;1-3-0;3-9;3;1-3-0;3-9;3
Chey. South;0-5-0;0-31;0;0-5-0;0-31;0
West Conference
Rock Springs;4-1-0;35-3;13;4-2-0;35-4;12
Natrona;4-1-1;11-8;13;4-1-1;11-8;13
Jackson;4-2-0;24-9;12;6-2-0;32-9;18
Kelly Walsh;3-1-1;17-4;10;3-1-1;17-4;10
Star Valley;2-3-1;5-19;7;2-3-1;5-19;7
Evanston;1-4-1;10-19;4;2-4-2;16-20;8
Green River;0-6-0;2-42;0;2-6-0;12-42;6
Class 3A
East Conference
;Conf;;;Ovrl
W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts
Buffalo;4-0-1;27-5;13;5-2-1;37-20;16
Newcastle;2-0-1;11-3;7;2-1-1;12-7;7
Riverton;2-2-0;13-5;6;2-5-0;13-20;6
Torrington;1-2-0;6-13;3;2-4-0;6-43;6
Rawlins;1-2-0;4-15;3;1-3-0;4-20;3
Douglas;0-4-0;2-22;0;0-5-0;2-23;0
West Conference
Lander;5-0-0;29-5;15;5-1-0;29-7;15
Cody;4-1-0;19-4;12;5-1-0;25-4;15
Worland;3-0-0;14-0;9;4-1-0;18-4;12
Mtn. View;2-3-0;8-12;6;3-3-1;14-13;10
Pinedale;2-4-0;9-21;6;2-5-0;9-26;6
Lyman;1-3-0;2-12;3;1-4-0;2-19;3
Powell;0-6-0;0-31;0;0-8-0;1-40;0