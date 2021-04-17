 Skip to main content
Prep soccer standings
Prep soccer standings

Boys Soccer

Through Saturday

Class 4A

East Conference

;Conf;;;Ovrl

;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts

Thunder Basin;7-0-0;32-0;21;9-0-0;39-0;27

Sheridan;8-2-0;20-5;24;7-1-0;25-9;21

Gillette;3-4-0;17-13;12;3-5-0;18-16;0

Laramie;3-3-0;14-11;9;3-3-0;14-11;9

Chey. Central;2-3-0;4-7;6;2-3-0;4-7;6

Chey. East;0-5-0;2-19;0;0-6-0;2-28;0

Chey. South;0-6-0;4-38;0;0-6-0;4-38;0

West Conference

Jackson;6-0-0;22-5;18;8-0-0;35-7;24

Kelly Walsh;5-1-0;33-3;16;6-1-0;43-3;21

Natrona;3-2-1;12-13;9;3-2-1;12-13;9

Rock Springs;3-3-0;9-18;9;4-4-0;12-22;12

Evanston;1-3-1;8-13;4;3-3-1;16-13;10

Star Valley;1-4-0;6-17;3;1-4-0;6-17;3

Green River;0-6-0;1-21;0;1-7-0;8-26;3

Class 3A

East Conference

;Conf;;;Ovrl

W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts

Douglas;3-0-1;9-6;10;4-0-1;12-8;13

Torrington;2-0-1;11-4;7;3-2-1;14-10;10

Riverton;2-2-0;11-6;7;2-5-0;11-23;6

Rawlins;2-1-0;16-8;6;3-1-0;20-8;9

Buffalo;1-4-0;13-18;3;1-7-0;13-31;3

Newcastle;0-3-0;1-18;0;0-4-0;1-28;0

West Conference

Powell;5-1-0;36-2;15;7-1-0;44-3;21

Worland;3-0-0;22-0;9;5-0-0;33-1;15

Cody;3-1-0;12-10;9;4-1-0;14-10;12

Lander;3-2-0;34-2;9;3-3-0;36-7;9

Pinedale;2-4-0;8-25;6;2-5-0;8-30;6

Lyman;0-4-0;1-29;0;0-5-0;1-35;0

Mtn. View;0-5-0;1-46;0;0-7-0;1-54;0

Girls Soccer

Through Saturday

Class 4A

East Conference

;Conf;;;Ovrl

W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts

Thunder Basin;5-0-0;32-1;15;7-0-0;51-0;21

Sheridan;4-3-1;9-11;14;6-3-1;19-13;19

Laramie;3-2-1;8-6;10;3-2-1;8-6;10

Chey. Central;3-1-0;6-6;9;3-1-0;6-6;9

Gillette;3-4-0;14-7;9;3-4-0;14-7;9

Chey. East;1-3-0;3-9;3;1-3-0;3-9;3

Chey. South;0-5-0;0-31;0;0-5-0;0-31;0

West Conference

Rock Springs;4-1-0;35-3;13;4-2-0;35-4;12

Natrona;4-1-1;11-8;13;4-1-1;11-8;13

Jackson;4-2-0;24-9;12;6-2-0;32-9;18

Kelly Walsh;3-1-1;17-4;10;3-1-1;17-4;10

Star Valley;2-3-1;5-19;7;2-3-1;5-19;7

Evanston;1-4-1;10-19;4;2-4-2;16-20;8

Green River;0-6-0;2-42;0;2-6-0;12-42;6

Class 3A

East Conference

;Conf;;;Ovrl

W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts;W-L-T;GF-GA;Pts

Buffalo;4-0-1;27-5;13;5-2-1;37-20;16

Newcastle;2-0-1;11-3;7;2-1-1;12-7;7

Riverton;2-2-0;13-5;6;2-5-0;13-20;6

Torrington;1-2-0;6-13;3;2-4-0;6-43;6

Rawlins;1-2-0;4-15;3;1-3-0;4-20;3

Douglas;0-4-0;2-22;0;0-5-0;2-23;0

West Conference

Lander;5-0-0;29-5;15;5-1-0;29-7;15

Cody;4-1-0;19-4;12;5-1-0;25-4;15

Worland;3-0-0;14-0;9;4-1-0;18-4;12

Mtn. View;2-3-0;8-12;6;3-3-1;14-13;10

Pinedale;2-4-0;9-21;6;2-5-0;9-26;6

Lyman;1-3-0;2-12;3;1-4-0;2-19;3

Powell;0-6-0;0-31;0;0-8-0;1-40;0

