Rock Springs girls shut out Natrona County to win 4A West regular-season title

It took some time, but the Rock Springs girls' soccer team finally found its scoring touch Friday against Natrona County. As a result, the Tigers locked down the top seed for next week's Class 4A West Regionals in Jackson.

Karli Nelson pounced on the rebound after her initial shot was saved by NC goalkeeper Rian Barthel to break a scoreless tie in the 57th minute. Less than a minute later Brecken Hunsaker doubled the score with a blast from inside the box.

That was all the defending state champs needed as the Tigers pitched a 2-0 shutout at Cheney Alumni Field.

Rock Springs (10-2-1, 9-1-1 4A West) controlled action throughout the match and never let the Fillies mount any real scoring threats. Natrona County's best scoring opportunities came off set pieces.

Senior Katelynn Campbell nearly got the Fillies (9-2-2, 7-2-2) on the board first in the 10th minute on a free kick from 30 yards out. The ball drifted into the box where it was headed by a Rock Springs defender back toward the goal. The ball slipped through the hands of keeper Yesi Vicenzio, who was able to preserve the shutout with a last-second kick out of bounds.

Rock Springs had a 22-5 advantage in shots and a 13-2 advantage in shots on goal. Since a 4-2 loss at Rock Springs on April 15, Natrona County had gone 4-0-1, outscoring its opponents 19-1.

The Tigers will play at Kelly Walsh on Saturday morning while the Fillies host Green River to close the regular season.

***

In the boys' game, Rock Springs built a 6-0 lead at halftime on just six shots on goal and cruised to an 8-0 victory against Natrona County.

Brayden Davies got things started for the Tigers (9-4-0, 7-4-0) with a goal from just inside the box in the 7th minute. Five minutes later Jeff Hyatt snuck one by NC keeper Zach Hawley with a header off a perfectly placed corner kick from Dante Moreno.

Rock Springs was just getting started.

Moreno found the back of the net from 35 yards out at the 19-minute mark with a shot over the outstretched arms of Hawley. Josh Sosa added to the long-range fireworks, scoring from 20 yards out on a free kick in the 21st minute and again from 30 yards in the 27th. Mendoza closed the first-half barrage with a strike from 30 yards out that Hawley couldn't reach.

xxx

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.