Rosters chosen for Wyoming Coaches Association all-star soccer game

The rosters for the Wyoming Coaches Association all-star soccer game were released earlier this week, with 33 boys and 33 girls comprising the four teams.

Seven players from Casper were selected to play in next week's game in Gillette, with Natrona County girls head coach Mike Sauers serving as one of the head coaches. Thunder Basin's Lyle Foster will coach the other girls' team. The boys head coaches are Worland's Ron Overcast and Thunder Basin's Saber Garcia.

The girls roster has Kelly Walsh's Bailey Owen and Natrona County's Hailie Wilhelm, Katelynn Campbell and Naomi Katzmann. Kelly Walsh's Caden Allaire, Hayden Hollinger and Jackson Catchpole will play in the boys' game. Campbell, Allaire, Hollinger and Catchpole were all Class 4A all-state selections.

Other all-state honorees named to the team on the girls' side were: Cody's Autumn Wilson, Cheyenne East's Tayler Miller and Kiara Kershaw, Mountain View's Kassidy Hewitt and Rock Springs' Corallee Weinreich and Novaleigh Moses.

The other boys all-staters joining Allaire, Hollinger and Catchpole on the roster are: Buffalo's Anthony Peters; Gillette's Ever Leyva; Douglas' Craig Thiel; Lander's Kellon Donahue; Laramie's Landon Whisenant, Landon Smith and Talon Luckie; Mountain View's Morgan Kellum; Powell's Garrett Morris and Hawkin Sweeney; Sheridan's Kaden Bateson and Reed Rabon; Thunder Basin's Cade Ayers; Torrington's Cole Parriott; and Worland's Cole Venable and Jackson Wassum.

The games are scheduled for June 18 at Thunder Basin High School, with the girls' game beginning at 10 a.m. followed by the boys' game.

