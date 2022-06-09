Rosters chosen for Wyoming Coaches Association all-star soccer game

Star-Tribune staff
The rosters for the Wyoming Coaches Association all-star soccer game were released earlier this week, with 33 boys and 33 girls comprising the four teams.
Seven players from Casper were selected to play in next week's game in Gillette, with Natrona County girls head coach Mike Sauers serving as one of the head coaches. Thunder Basin's Lyle Foster will coach the other girls' team. The boys head coaches are Worland's Ron Overcast and Thunder Basin's Saber Garcia.
The girls roster has Kelly Walsh's Bailey Owen and Natrona County's Hailie Wilhelm, Katelynn Campbell and Naomi Katzmann. Kelly Walsh's Caden Allaire, Hayden Hollinger and Jackson Catchpole will play in the boys' game. Campbell, Allaire, Hollinger and Catchpole were all Class 4A all-state selections.
Other all-state honorees named to the team on the girls' side were: Cody's Autumn Wilson, Cheyenne East's Tayler Miller and Kiara Kershaw, Mountain View's Kassidy Hewitt and Rock Springs' Corallee Weinreich and Novaleigh Moses.
- Bison gores woman at Yellowstone
- Photos of abortion clinic arson suspect released, ATF offering $5,000 reward
- Yellowstone removes offensive name from peak, renames it First Peoples Mountain
- Photos, video show state Senate candidate close to Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection
- Wyoming ties highest rig count of pandemic amid supply chain, labor woes
- Wyoming Supreme Court: Contractors at fault for Casper man's death
- Ex-Casper doctor who sexually assaulted 2 patients loses appeal
- Schools superintendent's denouncement fans debate over gender identity, sexual orientation
- Public school money from state lands hit new low in 2021
- Cheney says large segments of GOP have become Trump personality cult
- ‘I’m not jumping in after you.’ Man drowns as police watch at Arizona town lake
- With $14M, Wyoming prepares to consider outdoor recreation proposals
- Gordon, other governors criticize climate standards meant to help investors
- House GOP seeks school funding revamp, voucher expansion
- Beartooth Pass remains closed; Highway 14A over Bighorns plowed clear, reopens
The other boys all-staters joining Allaire, Hollinger and Catchpole on the roster are: Buffalo's Anthony Peters; Gillette's Ever Leyva; Douglas' Craig Thiel; Lander's Kellon Donahue; Laramie's Landon Whisenant, Landon Smith and Talon Luckie; Mountain View's Morgan Kellum; Powell's Garrett Morris and Hawkin Sweeney; Sheridan's Kaden Bateson and Reed Rabon; Thunder Basin's Cade Ayers; Torrington's Cole Parriott; and Worland's Cole Venable and Jackson Wassum.
The games are scheduled for June 18 at Thunder Basin High School, with the girls' game beginning at 10 a.m. followed by the boys' game.
WCA All-Star soccer rosters
GIRLS
BUFFALO: Maggie Olsen; CHEYENNE CENTRAL: Abigail Allen, Caitlin Grenfell, Cooper Williams; CHEYENNE EAST: Tayler Miller, Kiara Kershaw; CODY: Autumn Wilson; DOUGLAS: Bailey Budd; GILLETTE: Nora Shober, Reilly Wilson; KELLY WALSH: Bailey Owen; MOUNTAIN VIEW: Emilee Bugas, Kassidy Hewitt, Kate Walker, Rylee Antonino, Shaelin Wiggil; NATRONA COUNTY: Hailie Wilhelm, Katelynn Campbell, Naomi Katzmann; NEWCASTLE: Angel Perez, LaKacee Lipp; POWELL: Kabrie Cannon, Sarah Hampton; RIVERTON: Kamdyn Sheets; ROCK SPRINGS: Carallee Weinreich, Kaylee Webb, Novaleigh Moses; SHERIDAN: Elizabeth Williams; STAR VALLEY: Faith Shaw, Tess Erickson; WORLAND: Braelyn Robertson, Carley Yule, Chauntea Mocko.
HEAD COACHES: Mike Sauers, Natrona County; Lyle Foster, Thunder Basin.
BOYS
BUFFALO: Anthony Peterson; CHEYENNE CENTRAL: Caden Smith, Jackson Cook, Tristan Patterson; DOUGLAS: Craig Thiel, Jaxon Moore; EVANSTON: Kurtis Richins, David Perez; GILLETTE: Brady Tompkins, Ever Leyva, Giovanni Rogel; KELLY WALSH: Caden Allaire, Hayden Hollinger, Jackson Catchpole; LANDER: Kellon Donahue; LARAMIE: Christian Smith, Landon Smith, Landon Whisenant, Talon Luckie; MOUNTAIN VIEW: Morgan Kellum; NEWCASTLE: Avery Chick; POWELL: Garrett Morris, Hawkin Sweeney; ROCK SPRINGS: Brayden Davies; SHERIDAN: Chris Larson, Frank Sinclair, Kade Bateson, Reed Rabon; THUNDER BASIN: Cade Ayers, Carson Howie; TORRINGTON: Cole Parriott; WORLAND: Cole Venable, Jackson Wassum.
HEAD COACHES: Ron Overcast, Worland; Saber Garcia, Thunder Basin.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!