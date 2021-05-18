Seniors drive Kelly Walsh boys soccer team's state championship hopes

The majority of high school student-athletes in Wyoming are multi-sport participants. There are options in the fall, winter and spring seasons to occupy their after-school hours throughout the school year if that’s what they desire.
For Kelly Walsh seniors Sian Realing, Colten Atkinson and Brian Cerdio, however, they have a laser focus on one sport: soccer.
“A lot of kids play different sports and that’s great,” Kelly Walsh head coach Bryan Chadderdon said earlier this season. “But those guys are all soccer players ... they eat it, they breathe it and they live it.”
That dedication to the sport has allowed the three to develop into some of the state’s best players and has the Trojans in position to win the program’s first state championship since 2012. Kelly Walsh (14-1-0) enters this weekend’s state tournament in Cheyenne on an 11-game winning streak, capped by a shootout victory against Jackson in the Class 4A West Regional championship game last weekend.
“It was great to win conference,” Chadderdon said. “That was a goal. And it was great to win regionals because that was a goal. But now it comes down to this and anybody can win it. You have to be playing your best at this time of year and I feel like we are playing our best.”
The Trojans, who haven’t lost since a 3-2 overtime setback to Jackson on April 10, have outscored their opponents 68-6 on the season heading into Thursday’s quarterfinal game against Cheyenne East, a team the Trojans defeated 9-0 back on April 6.
While Realing, Atkinson and Cerdio have garnered most of the headlines for Kelly Walsh, the veteran Trojans -- they have eight senior starters -- have solid players throughout the lineup. Senior defenders Hawkins Kopp, Hayden Umbach, Davin Camp and Luis Gonzalez have been outstanding in front of junior goalkeeper Caden Allaire. The 6-foot-3 net-minder has 11 shutouts on the season and was instrumental in the shootout against Jackson.
“He saved the first two (penalty kicks) and then they hit one over (the crossbar),” Chadderdon recalled. “I think after he made those first two saves it just got in their heads. He was just on the goal line jumping up and down with his arms raised and he’s giant. So when you’ve got a guy on the back line like that and we make a mistake it’s not deadly.”
In addition, junior Jackson Catchpole, a state champion singles tennis player for the Trojans, has double-digit goals and senior Brock Shipman and freshman Parker O’Neill also have shown the ability to put the ball in the back of the net.
“It’s nice to have a lot of skilled players that trust each other and all work really hard,” Chadderdon said. “They play for each other.”
This weekend they’ll play for a title. And if they win it, no doubt Realing, Atkinson and Cerdio will play big roles.
The wild card
Even though Cerdio is a senior, this is his first year playing for the Trojans. He moved to Casper from Mexico with his family a couple of years ago and was ready to play last year before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the season.
With the ability to play all over the field and an uncanny knack of maintaining possession of the ball, Cerdio has had no problem fitting in with the Trojans.
“Brian is super-agile and he can play anywhere on the field,” Atkinson said. “He’s great in one-on-one defense and he’s the guy we can go to if we need to just shut someone down. He never gives up and he’s super-technical.”
Cerdio is also a double-digit goal scorer who isn’t afraid to take a big shot. Case in point: He scored the game-tying goal against Jackson in the West Regional championship game.
“Brian is kind of the X-factor because teams don’t know him and he didn’t play a lot of club (soccer) with these guys,” Chadderdon said. “He’s super-skilled and he works really hard and we can play him multiple places. People from the other side of the state won’t know him from anybody.”
They’ll find out soon enough.
The scorer
In this year’s Casper Cup match against rival Natrona County, the teams were locked in a scoreless battle toward the end of the first half. That’s when Atkinson unleashed a strike off his left foot from 35 yards into the top corner of the net past the Mustangs keeper.
“Colten is one of those kids that can just get loose at any time because he’s so fast,” Chadderdon said. “He’s one of the most dangerous players in the state because when he’s anywhere near the goal he can fire one off and hit a laser. With Colten, even if we’re behind or if it’s tied, we know that he is up there.
“And this weekend we’ll be playing on turf fields and that’s where he excels because those balls will roll nice and true and he can get them off his feet.”
Atkinson, who earned all-state honors as a sophomore in 2019, leads the Trojans in goals and assists.
When asked about Atkinson, Cerdio just shook his head and smiled.
“The way Colten strikes the ball is like a missile,” he said. “And he’s the fastest kid in the state.”
It’s proven to be a winning combination for the Trojans and a lethal one for the rest of the state.
The leader
Locating Realing on the pitch is easy. The senior captain wears No. 22 and is usually in the middle of the action. And if that doesn’t help, just listen.
“Sian is our vocal, gutsy, we’re going to win this thing, I don’t care what you think about me (because) I’m going to yell at you to get you to play hard leader,” Chadderdon explained. “He’s super-skilled, but he also plays so hard. And he talks more than anybody on our team.
“I wouldn’t say we’ve taken on his character as far as that’s concerned,” Chadderdon added, “but when he’s playing well we play really well.”
Realing has the skill to dribble while directing his teammates into position and holding off a defender at the same time. And if the Trojans aren’t giving maximum effort, even in practice, Realing will let them know. It’s a style of leadership that isn’t for everyone, but it’s one his teammates have embraced.
“When we’re losing or we’re not playing good he knows how to talk to us and make us play good,” Cerdio said. “It’s ridiculous how good Sian is. It’s crazy that a guy that is my age can run double what I do. He’s an excellent captain.”
Atkinson, who has played alongside Realing for years and will join him at Montana State-Billings in the fall, knows the impact his longtime friend has on the Trojans.
“Sian is like the cement to our bricks,” Atkinson offered. “He stacks us together. He’s just a natural-born leader.”
The team
Chadderdon has coached the Trojans to state championships in the past with teams that weren’t as skilled as this year’s squad. He’s also had teams that were favored going in only to fall short. Still, he likes this team’s chances to bring home some hardware.
“These guys have played so much together that there’s a confidence factor to them,” he said.
Added Realing: “We’re in a really good groove so we just have to keep doing what we’ve been doing this season. We’re just out here having fun and growing as a family.”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity