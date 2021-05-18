Seniors drive Kelly Walsh boys soccer team's state championship hopes

“Colten is one of those kids that can just get loose at any time because he’s so fast,” Chadderdon said. “He’s one of the most dangerous players in the state because when he’s anywhere near the goal he can fire one off and hit a laser. With Colten, even if we’re behind or if it’s tied, we know that he is up there.

“And this weekend we’ll be playing on turf fields and that’s where he excels because those balls will roll nice and true and he can get them off his feet.”

Atkinson, who earned all-state honors as a sophomore in 2019, leads the Trojans in goals and assists.

When asked about Atkinson, Cerdio just shook his head and smiled.

“The way Colten strikes the ball is like a missile,” he said. “And he’s the fastest kid in the state.”

It’s proven to be a winning combination for the Trojans and a lethal one for the rest of the state.

The leader

Locating Realing on the pitch is easy. The senior captain wears No. 22 and is usually in the middle of the action. And if that doesn’t help, just listen.