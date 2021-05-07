Star Valley goalkeeper Ethan Nelson seriously injured in Thursday match

Star Valley senior goalkeeper Ethan Nelson was seriously injured in the Braves' game at Jackson on Thursday. Nelson was going for a ball in front of the net when he was kicked in the head and knocked unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital where he was hooked up to a ventilator.

The community quickly rushed to help, raising roughly $13,000 in just 13 hours after a GoFundMe was created to help with medical bills. At least one donation came from a family of the opposing team.

According to the GoFundMe page, Nelson is already showing progress.

"Ethan had his ventilator removed this morning! He is awake, talking and in good spirits. So grateful for all the love and support," according to an update on the page.

