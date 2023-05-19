ROCK SPRINGS – The Trojans didn’t feel the weight of perfection during 80 grueling minutes of high-stakes soccer.

It wasn’t until the final buzzer sounded when Kelly Walsh’s 1-0 loss to Thunder Basin sent the favorites crashing to the Rock Springs Junior High turf in agony.

The Bolts (13-5-1) survived and advance to play Cheyenne Central for the Class 4A state championship at 4 p.m. Saturday at Rock Springs High School.

The Trojans (16-1-0) have to settle for another third-place match after losing for the first time this season.

“I don’t think that was really on anybody’s mind,” KW coach Bryan Chadderdon said of his team’s undefeated run through the regular season, the West Regional and the 3-1 win over Laramie in Thursday’s quarterfinal. “We wanted to get to state championship game. I’d take five losses during the regular season to not lose this one. I think everybody else would say the exact same thing.”

Riley Ringer drew a foul call in the box and Angel Ontiveros converted the penalty kick in the 59th minute for the game’s only goal.

“Riley is pretty fast, he’s our leading goal scorer, he got loose, and they had to try to get him from behind,” Thunder Basin coach Saber Garcia said. “Riley got us the PK, and Angel finished it.

“They’re a really good team, they play a lot like us, and it really was a battle. Luckily, we ended up on the good side of that one.”

KW felt the defender made a shoulder charge on Ringer and both players were trying to get a last touch on the ball as they went to the ground.

“I’ll have to watch the tape back to see for sure,” Chadderdon said. “That’s a tough one to swallow for sure, especially when both teams are playing so hard. We didn’t get a ton of chances. I thought we had the run on chances, and they hardly had any chances.”

Beau Barclay, who had a hat trick in the win over Laramie, nearly scored again but his header narrowly missed.

Jackson Murdock also had a potential equalizer slide just wide of the net as the Trojans summoned whatever energy they had remaining for a late charge.

“I feel like our kids didn’t give up,” Chadderdon said. “We ran out of steam a little bit. Our kids were tired. Thunder Basin are pretty tough minded; they’ve got a tough-minded coach. We haven’t been in a game like that this year, but we didn’t give up.

“I kept believing to the end we would get something. We didn’t quite get it over the hump.”

The Trojans will try to bounce back against Sheridan in the third-place game at 11:30 a.m. at Rock Spring High School.

Thunder Basin, which also stunned three-time reigning champion Jackson on a goal by Ontiveros from 45 yards out in the 95th minute, now feels like the team of destiny.

But the Bolts lost 2-0 to the Indians in the East Regional final after the rivals split the two regular-season meetings.