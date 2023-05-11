The Kelly Walsh boys soccer team is striving to get better.

Although most opponents would argue the Trojans (13-0-0) are plenty good already, longtime KW head coach Bryan Chadderdon knows there's always room for improvement.

"There are some things that we have been putting off working on throughout the last couple of weeks that I think we can really hone in on now that it’s just the varsity kids," Chadderdon said at practice earlier this week.

The Trojans have already punched their ticket to next weekend's state tournament as a result of winning the West Conference regular-season title. So that leaves this weekend's West Regionals as an opportunity to fine-tune some things and try to get a favorable seed for state.

Kelly Walsh closed the regular season this past weekend with back-to-back shutouts of Evanston (7-0) and Rock Springs (3-0). KW opens regional play Friday against Star Valley, which defeated Riverton 2-1 on Thursday.

"We’re just going to work on some things that we need to clean up," Chadderdon stated, "things in the middle of the field, some defensive things. I’m excited to get to that and really concentrate on that."

Led by junior forward Parker O'Neill, the offense has garnered the majority of the praise -- KW has scored a 4A-best 58 goals.

O'Neill has 11 goals and 10 assists on the season, and the Trojans also have gotten multiple goals from senior Fernando Carbajal (six); juniors Britton Butler (seven), Kameron Jimenez (two) and Rowan Harris (two); sophomores Beau Barclay (seven) and Brayden Walken (two); and freshmen Ethan Leslie (nine), Brandon Gonzalez (six) and Joel Jimenez (four).

Senior defenders Hudsen Hollinger, Erich Hulshizer and Diego Jimenez anchor the back line in front of junior goalkeepers Kason Adsit and Kadon Boyce.

Adsit and Boyce, who have split time all season in goal, have allowed just nine goals and posted six shutouts.

"I think it has worked well," Boyce said of sharing time between the pipes with Adsit. "Obviously we make saves on our own but we’re good friends and we work well together."

The game plan, which has either Adsit or Boyce in goal to start the game with the other taking over in the second half, has obviously worked well. Neither goalie has allowed more than one goal in a game.

"If one of us sees something in the first half we tell the other guy what to look for in the second half," Adsit said. "We just have to communicate at halftime."

Boyce, who played at Buffalo last season, credits the KW defense with making things easier for himself and Adsit.

"Having those guys with experience who can watch the game and communicate to the younger guys definitely helps us," he said, "because then we don’t have to be the only ones who are seeing it."

While other players might fight over playing time or who starts or finishes games, both Adsit and Boyce have accepted their roles.

"We both have our own strengths and weaknesses," Adsit admitted. "But since we know we’re going to split time, what’s the point of being competitive?"

