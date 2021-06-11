 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Worland's Cole Venable wins state's Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year honors
0 Comments
BOYS SOCCER

Worland's Cole Venable wins state's Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
3A Boys Soccer Championship

Powell's Keaton Rowton goes over Worland's Cole Venable to head the ball  in the title match of the 2019 Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Soccer Championship in Jackson. Venable was named the Wyoming Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year on Friday.

 File, Star-Tribune

Cole Venable extended the Worland's boys' soccer success into the offseason Friday when the junior forward was named Wyoming's Gatorade Player of the Year.

Venable had a state-best 40 goals and also finished with 14 assists for the Class 3A state champion Warriors (17-0). In the championship game against Powell, Venable netted the game's only goal on a penalty kick in the 20th minute.

The 5-foot-9 Venable was an all-state selection and also was named the 3A Underclassmen of the Year. He also played on Worland's 2019 state championship team as a freshman. The Warriors have won 46 consecutive games and the past three 3A state titles (2018-19, '21).

In the Gatorade press release announcing Venable as the state's top player, Lander coach Dean Schaff had high praise for the Worland junior.

“Cole Venable is a very dynamic player," he said. "He’s extremely tough to defend, and he can compete with anyone. That team works through him on almost every possession.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA plans to start the new season in October

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News