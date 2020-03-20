Wyoming Coaches Association announces All-Star soccer games this summer

With Wyoming high school spring sports delayed until at least the first weekend in April, the Wyoming Coaches Association announced on Friday (the originally scheduled first day of spring competition) at least two soccer games for fans to mark on their calendars.

The WCA unanimously voted in favor of adding boys’ and girls’ all-star soccer games to its pre-existing slate of volleyball and basketball games.

Gillette head boys soccer coach Chris McMackin noted in the statement released by the WCA that he retained fond memories from playing in the 1994 all-star game and asked area coaches why the games stopped. As he explained, no coaches gave him a firm answer, so he went about resurrecting the games.

“I just felt it was long overdue that the soccer players, coaches and officials be recognized for their hard work and dedication to the game,” McMackin’s stated.

WCA soccer representative Mike Sauers warmly welcomed the idea and aided in its return. Sauers, the Arvada-Clearmont activities director, is also the girls soccer coach at Buffalo.